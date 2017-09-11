501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rockies' Freeland leaves game…

Rockies’ Freeland leaves game after being struck by liner

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 11:23 pm 09/11/2017 11:23pm
Share
Colorado Rockies' Kyle Freeland throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was struck by a line drive near his left shoulder and neck and left a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

J.D. Martinez ripped a ball up the middle in the fourth inning directly at the left-handed pitcher. Freeland spun to try to avoid the ball, which appeared to hit his shoulder and possibly his jaw. Freeland stayed on his feet and was led off the field after a visit from a trainer.

Tyler Anderson was called in to pitch after Martinez reached base on the play.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?