Rockies 9, Giants 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.269
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Posey c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.318
|Federowicz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Pence rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Sandoval 3b-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|c-Tomlinson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Blach p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williamson ph-rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|5
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Parra rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.334
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Desmond lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|1-Tauchman pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gonzalez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|9
|2
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|230—6
|12
|0
|Colorado
|100
|104
|12x—9
|13
|0
a-struck out for Estevez in the 5th. b-singled for Law in the 7th. c-struck out for Jones in the 8th. d-doubled for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Crick in the 9th.
1-ran for Lucroy in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Span (29), Panik (23), Posey (28), LeMahieu (25), Arenado (40), Reynolds (19), Desmond (9), Gonzalez (26). HR_Story (19), off Blach. RBIs_Span 2 (37), Panik (46), Posey 2 (59), Crawford (68), LeMahieu (58), Arenado (112), Reynolds (89), Parra 2 (64), Story (64), Desmond (33), Lucroy (33), Gonzalez (45). SF_Parra.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Pence 4); Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Senzatela). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Colorado 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Crawford, Sandoval.
DP_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach, L, 8-12
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|82
|4.81
|Law
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.40
|Moronta
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|13.50
|Osich
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.82
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Melancon
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Crick
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.51
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|61
|4.88
|Rusin, W, 4-0
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|25
|2.39
|Estevez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.56
|Senzatela, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|4.77
|Rosscup, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.20
|Neshek, H, 16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.49
|McGee
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|3.61
|Ottavino, H, 21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.36
|Holland, S, 37-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.73
Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-1, Osich 2-1, Gomez 2-0, Crick 1-0, Estevez 2-0, Rosscup 1-0, Neshek 1-0, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Law 2.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Joe West.
T_3:31. A_24,245 (50,398).
