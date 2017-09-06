Rockies 9, Giants 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 3 3 2 2 2 0 .269 Panik 2b 5 0 4 1 0 0 .278 Posey c 5 0 2 2 0 3 .318 Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .245 Pence rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Sandoval 3b-1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Jones 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .196 c-Tomlinson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Blach p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williamson ph-rf 2 2 2 0 0 0 .220 Totals 37 6 12 6 5 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .339 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .317 Arenado 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .306 Reynolds 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .271 Parra rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .334 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .225 Desmond lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Lucroy c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 1-Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Wolters c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gonzalez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 9 13 9 2 6

San Francisco 000 010 230—6 12 0 Colorado 100 104 12x—9 13 0

a-struck out for Estevez in the 5th. b-singled for Law in the 7th. c-struck out for Jones in the 8th. d-doubled for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Crick in the 9th.

1-ran for Lucroy in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Span (29), Panik (23), Posey (28), LeMahieu (25), Arenado (40), Reynolds (19), Desmond (9), Gonzalez (26). HR_Story (19), off Blach. RBIs_Span 2 (37), Panik (46), Posey 2 (59), Crawford (68), LeMahieu (58), Arenado (112), Reynolds (89), Parra 2 (64), Story (64), Desmond (33), Lucroy (33), Gonzalez (45). SF_Parra.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Pence 4); Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Senzatela). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Colorado 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Crawford, Sandoval.

DP_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach, L, 8-12 5 1-3 5 5 5 2 2 82 4.81 Law 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 5.40 Moronta 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 13.50 Osich 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5.82 Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Melancon 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 18 4.50 Crick 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.51 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood 3 4 0 0 3 3 61 4.88 Rusin, W, 4-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 4 25 2.39 Estevez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 6.56 Senzatela, H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 26 4.77 Rosscup, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.20 Neshek, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.49 McGee 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 29 3.61 Ottavino, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.36 Holland, S, 37-41 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.73

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-1, Osich 2-1, Gomez 2-0, Crick 1-0, Estevez 2-0, Rosscup 1-0, Neshek 1-0, Ottavino 1-0. WP_Law 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Joe West.

T_3:31. A_24,245 (50,398).

