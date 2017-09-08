501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 1:56 am 09/08/2017 01:56am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 1 2 0 3 1 .342
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .315
f-Amarista ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Arenado 3b 3 1 2 4 2 0 .305
g-McMahon ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Reynolds 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .272
Parra lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .330
Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .227
Gonzalez rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .251
1-Tapia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Lucroy c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .253
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .097
b-Valaika ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .251
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 16 8 6 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .305
Segedin 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Granderson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .208
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Thompson rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Bellinger 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Puig rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Culberson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pederson cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .217
c-Barnes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Buehler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Dickson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Utley 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
d-Hernandez ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Verdugo ph-lf-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 8
Colorado 301 020 300—9 16 0
Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 6 1

a-lined out for Stewart in the 5th. b-singled for Gray in the 7th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. d-doubled for Utley in the 7th. e-grounded out for Dunn in the 8th. f-struck out for LeMahieu in the 9th. g-grounded out for Arenado in the 9th. h-struck out for Buehler in the 9th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.

E_Taylor (11). LOB_Colorado 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_LeMahieu (26), Story (25), Bellinger 2 (21), Puig (19), Hernandez (21). HR_Arenado (31), off Kershaw; Gonzalez (9), off Paredes. RBIs_Arenado 4 (116), Parra (66), Gonzalez (47), Lucroy 2 (35), Puig (63). SF_Lucroy. S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (LeMahieu, Reynolds 2, Story 2, Gonzalez, Gray); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Forsythe, Verdugo). RISP_Colorado 3 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

GIDP_Story, Lucroy.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Utley, Taylor, Bellinger), (Bellinger, Culberson, Buehler).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 7-4 6 4 1 1 2 3 107 4.07
Dunn 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.79
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.33
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.25
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 16-3 3 2-3 6 4 4 3 7 86 2.15
Stewart 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 18 3.68
Morrow 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.48
Paredes 0 4 3 3 0 0 18 3.68
Ravin 1 0 0 0 2 3 21 4.11
Buehler 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00

Paredes pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stewart 1-0, Ravin 3-2. WP_Kershaw. PB_Grandal (15).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ben May; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:35. A_51,492 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

