Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|.342
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|f-Amarista ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.305
|g-McMahon ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Reynolds 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Parra lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.330
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|1-Tapia pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.097
|b-Valaika ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|16
|8
|6
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Segedin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Granderson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Thompson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Culberson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pederson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|c-Barnes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Buehler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Dickson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Utley 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|d-Hernandez ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Stewart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Verdugo ph-lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|8
|Colorado
|301
|020
|300—9
|16
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|1
a-lined out for Stewart in the 5th. b-singled for Gray in the 7th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. d-doubled for Utley in the 7th. e-grounded out for Dunn in the 8th. f-struck out for LeMahieu in the 9th. g-grounded out for Arenado in the 9th. h-struck out for Buehler in the 9th.
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.
E_Taylor (11). LOB_Colorado 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_LeMahieu (26), Story (25), Bellinger 2 (21), Puig (19), Hernandez (21). HR_Arenado (31), off Kershaw; Gonzalez (9), off Paredes. RBIs_Arenado 4 (116), Parra (66), Gonzalez (47), Lucroy 2 (35), Puig (63). SF_Lucroy. S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (LeMahieu, Reynolds 2, Story 2, Gonzalez, Gray); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Forsythe, Verdugo). RISP_Colorado 3 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
GIDP_Story, Lucroy.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Utley, Taylor, Bellinger), (Bellinger, Culberson, Buehler).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|107
|4.07
|Dunn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.79
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.33
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 16-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|86
|2.15
|Stewart
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|3.68
|Morrow
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.48
|Paredes
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|3.68
|Ravin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|21
|4.11
|Buehler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
Paredes pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stewart 1-0, Ravin 3-2. WP_Kershaw. PB_Grandal (15).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ben May; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:35. A_51,492 (56,000).
