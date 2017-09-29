Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson cf-rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Segedin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|1-Locastro pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Stewart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Hernandez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ethier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Verdugo rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Farmer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Culberson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Ryu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|a-Thompson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Buehler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.329
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Story ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.239
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.269
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Lucroy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Bettis p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Colorado
|320
|220
|00x—9
|11
|0
a-singled for Ryu in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 5th. c-grounded out for Bettis in the 7th.
1-ran for Seager in the 8th.
E_Turner (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Gonzalez (34). 3B_Story (3). HR_Arenado (37), off Ryu; Reynolds (30), off Ryu; Blackmon (37), off Ryu; Story (24), off Buehler. RBIs_Turner (71), Blackmon 3 (103), Arenado (130), Story 2 (82), Reynolds 2 (97). S_Bettis.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Puig, Forsythe); Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story, Desmond, Bettis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Farmer.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 5-9
|2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|68
|3.77
|Buehler
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|43
|8.64
|Cingrani
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|29
|4.32
|Baez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.98
|Stripling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.41
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettis, W, 2-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|95
|5.05
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.74
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.05
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0. PB_Grandal (16).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:19. A_48,395 (50,398).
