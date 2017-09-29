201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 11:43 pm 09/29/2017 11:43pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson cf-rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Segedin 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .293
1-Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turner 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .322
Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Hernandez cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Ethier lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Verdugo rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Farmer c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Culberson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Ryu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
a-Thompson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .128
Buehler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 5
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .329
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Arenado 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .307
Story ss 4 2 3 2 1 1 .239
Reynolds 1b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .269
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259
Desmond lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275
Lucroy c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .262
Bettis p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 11 8 5 7
Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 6 1
Colorado 320 220 00x—9 11 0

a-singled for Ryu in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 5th. c-grounded out for Bettis in the 7th.

1-ran for Seager in the 8th.

E_Turner (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Gonzalez (34). 3B_Story (3). HR_Arenado (37), off Ryu; Reynolds (30), off Ryu; Blackmon (37), off Ryu; Story (24), off Buehler. RBIs_Turner (71), Blackmon 3 (103), Arenado (130), Story 2 (82), Reynolds 2 (97). S_Bettis.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Puig, Forsythe); Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story, Desmond, Bettis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 5-9 2 6 5 5 1 1 68 3.77
Buehler 2 2 2 2 2 3 43 8.64
Cingrani 1-3 2 2 0 1 0 29 4.32
Baez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.98
Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86
Stewart 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.41
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bettis, W, 2-4 7 4 1 1 1 4 95 5.05
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.74
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.05

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0. PB_Grandal (16).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:19. A_48,395 (50,398).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

