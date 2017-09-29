Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson cf-rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Segedin 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .293 1-Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .322 Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Hernandez cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Ethier lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Verdugo rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Farmer c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Culberson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Ryu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 a-Thompson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .128 Buehler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Totals 32 1 6 1 2 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .329 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Arenado 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .307 Story ss 4 2 3 2 1 1 .239 Reynolds 1b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .269 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Desmond lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275 Lucroy c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .262 Bettis p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 9 11 8 5 7

Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 6 1 Colorado 320 220 00x—9 11 0

a-singled for Ryu in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 5th. c-grounded out for Bettis in the 7th.

1-ran for Seager in the 8th.

E_Turner (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Gonzalez (34). 3B_Story (3). HR_Arenado (37), off Ryu; Reynolds (30), off Ryu; Blackmon (37), off Ryu; Story (24), off Buehler. RBIs_Turner (71), Blackmon 3 (103), Arenado (130), Story 2 (82), Reynolds 2 (97). S_Bettis.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Puig, Forsythe); Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story, Desmond, Bettis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 5-9 2 6 5 5 1 1 68 3.77 Buehler 2 2 2 2 2 3 43 8.64 Cingrani 1-3 2 2 0 1 0 29 4.32 Baez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.98 Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86 Stewart 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.41 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bettis, W, 2-4 7 4 1 1 1 4 95 5.05 Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.74 Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.05

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0. PB_Grandal (16).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:19. A_48,395 (50,398).

