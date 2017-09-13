Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .336 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .316 Gonzalez rf 4 2 2 4 1 2 .254 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309 Parra lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .326 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Reynolds 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 b-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 c-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Totals 33 4 7 4 5 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296 Iannetta c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .251 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Martinez rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .296 Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Descalso 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Marte ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Walker p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 8 2 0 10

Colorado 002 000 200—4 7 1 Arizona 011 000 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Gray in the 8th. c-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.

E_Gray (1). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (28), Reynolds (20), Martinez (22), Pollock (29). 3B_Parra (1). HR_Gonzalez (11), off Walker; Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Martinez (38), off Gray. RBIs_Gonzalez 4 (52), Lamb (99), Martinez (86). SF_Lamb. S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story 2, Gray, Desmond); Arizona 3 (Goldschmidt, Descalso, Marte). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Descalso. LIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-4 7 7 2 2 0 10 98 3.95 Oberg, H, 12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.99 Rusin, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.31 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 6 4 2 2 5 6 95 3.32 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.78 Hernandez, L, 3-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 3.04 Hoover 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.89 De La Rosa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.25

Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 1-0, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Gray (Iannetta).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Rob Drake; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:54. A_27,526 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.