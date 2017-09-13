501.5
Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 12:46 am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .336
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .316
Gonzalez rf 4 2 2 4 1 2 .254
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309
Parra lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .326
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Reynolds 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
b-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
c-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Totals 33 4 7 4 5 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296
Iannetta c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .251
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307
Martinez rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .296
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Descalso 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Marte ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Walker p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 0 10
Colorado 002 000 200—4 7 1
Arizona 011 000 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Gray in the 8th. c-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.

E_Gray (1). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (28), Reynolds (20), Martinez (22), Pollock (29). 3B_Parra (1). HR_Gonzalez (11), off Walker; Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Martinez (38), off Gray. RBIs_Gonzalez 4 (52), Lamb (99), Martinez (86). SF_Lamb. S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story 2, Gray, Desmond); Arizona 3 (Goldschmidt, Descalso, Marte). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Descalso. LIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-4 7 7 2 2 0 10 98 3.95
Oberg, H, 12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.99
Rusin, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.31
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 6 4 2 2 5 6 95 3.32
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.78
Hernandez, L, 3-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 3.04
Hoover 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.89
De La Rosa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.25

Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 1-0, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Gray (Iannetta).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Rob Drake; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:54. A_27,526 (48,633).

