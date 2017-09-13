Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.336
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.254
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|b-Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|c-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|5
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Marte ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Walker p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|0
|10
|Colorado
|002
|000
|200—4
|7
|1
|Arizona
|011
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Gray in the 8th. c-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.
E_Gray (1). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Story (28), Reynolds (20), Martinez (22), Pollock (29). 3B_Parra (1). HR_Gonzalez (11), off Walker; Gonzalez (12), off Hernandez; Martinez (38), off Gray. RBIs_Gonzalez 4 (52), Lamb (99), Martinez (86). SF_Lamb. S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story 2, Gray, Desmond); Arizona 3 (Goldschmidt, Descalso, Marte). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Descalso. LIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, LeMahieu).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-4
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|10
|98
|3.95
|Oberg, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.99
|Rusin, S, 2-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.31
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6
|4
|2
|2
|5
|6
|95
|3.32
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.78
|Hernandez, L, 3-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|3.04
|Hoover
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.89
|De La Rosa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.25
Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 1-0, De La Rosa 1-0. HBP_Gray (Iannetta).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Rob Drake; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:54. A_27,526 (48,633).
