Rockies 15, Marlins 9

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Moore rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Yelich cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Nicolino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Telis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Aviles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Dietrich 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Ellis c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.203
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Worley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O’Grady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|0
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.328
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Freeland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|f-Tauchman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.305
|Valaika 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.235
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|McMahon 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Desmond lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.278
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Lucroy c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.263
|d-Wolters ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Senzatela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|e-Amarista ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|35
|15
|14
|15
|10
|5
|Miami
|000
|300
|024—
|9
|14
|2
|Colorado
|060
|305
|01x—15
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Worley in the 4th. b-doubled for Gray in the 6th. c-grounded out for Nicolino in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Lucroy in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Senzatela in the 8th. f-grounded out for LeMahieu in the 8th. g-popped out for Guerra in the 9th.
E_Gordon (12), Dietrich (9). LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Dietrich (22), Ellis (5), Rojas (14), Anderson (5), Moore (13), Story (31), Gonzalez 2 (33), Tapia (11). HR_Ellis (6), off Gray; Desmond (7), off Conley. RBIs_Yelich (80), Ozuna (119), Dietrich (49), Ellis 3 (14), Rojas (25), Anderson (7), Moore (29), Blackmon 3 (100), Story 4 (80), Desmond 4 (40), Gonzalez 2 (56), Tapia 2 (15). SB_Gordon (57), Blackmon (14). CS_Story (2). S_Gray 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Stanton, Aviles); Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Gray). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; Colorado 9 for 17.
Runners moved up_Bour, Yelich, Ozuna. GIDP_Tauchman.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Dietrich).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Conley, L, 7-8
|1
|1-3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|0
|36
|6.20
|Worley
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|6.91
|Tazawa
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|5.33
|O’Grady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.55
|Ellington
|2-3
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|31
|7.59
|Nicolino
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.09
|Guerra
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.38
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 10-4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|96
|3.67
|Senzatela
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|4.65
|Hoffman
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|5.71
|Freeland
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.06
|Neshek
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.59
Hoffman pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Worley 2-2, Nicolino 1-1, Freeland 1-1, Neshek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:27. A_27,497 (50,398).
