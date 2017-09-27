Rockies 15, Marlins 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .276 Moore rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .221 Yelich cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Ozuna lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .309 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Nicolino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Telis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Aviles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Dietrich 3b-1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .249 Ellis c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .203 Rojas ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Worley p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Anderson 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Totals 41 9 14 9 0 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 6 1 3 3 0 1 .328 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Freeland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .312 f-Tauchman ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .305 Valaika 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Story ss 4 2 2 4 1 0 .235 Reynolds 1b 3 2 0 0 2 2 .269 McMahon 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Desmond lf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .278 Gonzalez rf 4 3 3 2 1 0 .259 Lucroy c 1 2 1 0 3 0 .263 d-Wolters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .079 b-Tapia ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .294 Senzatela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 e-Amarista ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 35 15 14 15 10 5

Miami 000 300 024— 9 14 2 Colorado 060 305 01x—15 14 0

a-grounded out for Worley in the 4th. b-doubled for Gray in the 6th. c-grounded out for Nicolino in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Lucroy in the 8th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Senzatela in the 8th. f-grounded out for LeMahieu in the 8th. g-popped out for Guerra in the 9th.

E_Gordon (12), Dietrich (9). LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Dietrich (22), Ellis (5), Rojas (14), Anderson (5), Moore (13), Story (31), Gonzalez 2 (33), Tapia (11). HR_Ellis (6), off Gray; Desmond (7), off Conley. RBIs_Yelich (80), Ozuna (119), Dietrich (49), Ellis 3 (14), Rojas (25), Anderson (7), Moore (29), Blackmon 3 (100), Story 4 (80), Desmond 4 (40), Gonzalez 2 (56), Tapia 2 (15). SB_Gordon (57), Blackmon (14). CS_Story (2). S_Gray 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Stanton, Aviles); Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Gray). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; Colorado 9 for 17.

Runners moved up_Bour, Yelich, Ozuna. GIDP_Tauchman.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Dietrich).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Conley, L, 7-8 1 1-3 3 6 6 3 0 36 6.20 Worley 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 0 25 6.91 Tazawa 1 3 3 3 1 2 28 5.33 O’Grady 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.55 Ellington 2-3 2 5 5 3 1 31 7.59 Nicolino 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 5.09 Guerra 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 3.38 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 10-4 6 6 3 3 0 5 96 3.67 Senzatela 2 2 2 2 0 1 27 4.65 Hoffman 0 4 4 4 0 0 12 5.71 Freeland 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.06 Neshek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.59

Hoffman pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Worley 2-2, Nicolino 1-1, Freeland 1-1, Neshek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:27. A_27,497 (50,398).

