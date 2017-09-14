501.5
Rizzo, Heyward lead surging Cubs to sweep of Mets, 14-6

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 11:24 pm 09/14/2017 11:24pm
The Chicago Cubs celebrate the team's 14-6 win over the New York Mets in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits, Jason Heyward went deep and drove in four and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 14-6 on Thursday night.

Chicago’s offense helped overcome a shaky debut by pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs outscored the Mets 39-14 this week after being outscored 20-3 in a weekend three-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kris Bryant added two RBIs as the Cubs extended their NL Central lead to three games over Milwaukee and St. Louis, with the Cardinals coming to Wrigley Field for three games this weekend.

Tseng allowed five runs in three innings. Mike Montgomery and Brian Duensing (1-1) followed Tseng with two scoreless innings each.

Seth Lugo (6-5) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, with nine hits and a walk over three innings.

Topics:
