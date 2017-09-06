Reds 7, Brewers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Perez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walker 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .270 e-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Santana rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Garza p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .086 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bandy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Sogard ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 31 1 4 1 0 12

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 a-Ervin ph-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .391 Cozart ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .303 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .313 Duvall lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .253 Suarez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Schebler rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .235 Peraza 2b 4 2 1 2 0 2 .260 Barnhart c 2 0 1 1 2 0 .266 Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .069 d-Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Shackelford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 33 7 10 6 4 8

Milwaukee 100 000 000—1 4 1 Cincinnati 005 000 11x—7 10 0

a-struck out for Hamilton in the 3rd. b-struck out for Hughes in the 5th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Hader in the 8th. d-grounded out for Castillo in the 8th. e-struck out for Walker in the 9th.

E_Walker (7). LOB_Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Shaw (30), Suarez (25). HR_Walker (13), off Castillo; Cozart (18), off Jeffress; Peraza (5), off Knebel. RBIs_Walker (44), Cozart (51), Duvall (93), Schebler (57), Peraza 2 (37), Barnhart (36). SB_Peraza (20), Ervin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Perez, Santana); Cincinnati 4 (Duvall, Castillo 2, Ervin). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gennett.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garza, L, 6-9 2 2-3 6 5 5 2 2 59 5.06 Suter 1 2 0 0 1 0 14 3.55 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.53 Jeffress 2 1 1 1 0 3 32 4.69 Hader 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.10 Knebel 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 16 1.38 Williams 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 3-7 8 4 1 1 0 10 111 3.12 Shackelford 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.10

Jeffress pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0, Williams 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:44. A_12,626 (42,319).

