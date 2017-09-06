Reds 7, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|e-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Garza p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bandy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Sogard ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Ervin ph-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Cozart ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Schebler rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Peraza 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.266
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|d-Gennett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Shackelford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|4
|8
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Cincinnati
|005
|000
|11x—7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Hamilton in the 3rd. b-struck out for Hughes in the 5th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Hader in the 8th. d-grounded out for Castillo in the 8th. e-struck out for Walker in the 9th.
E_Walker (7). LOB_Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Shaw (30), Suarez (25). HR_Walker (13), off Castillo; Cozart (18), off Jeffress; Peraza (5), off Knebel. RBIs_Walker (44), Cozart (51), Duvall (93), Schebler (57), Peraza 2 (37), Barnhart (36). SB_Peraza (20), Ervin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Perez, Santana); Cincinnati 4 (Duvall, Castillo 2, Ervin). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gennett.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garza, L, 6-9
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|59
|5.06
|Suter
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.55
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.53
|Jeffress
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|4.69
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.10
|Knebel
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|1.38
|Williams
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 3-7
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|111
|3.12
|Shackelford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.10
Jeffress pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0, Williams 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:44. A_12,626 (42,319).
