Reds 2, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Luplow lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 McCutchen cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Freese 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 1-Bostick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Diaz c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Nova p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .020 Runzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Jaso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Cozart ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .302 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Gennett 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .298 Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Romano p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .045 b-Kivlehan ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Shackelford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 26 2 4 2 2 7

Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 6 0 Cincinnati 000 000 20x—2 4 0

a-lined out for Runzler in the 8th. b-walked for Romano in the 8th.

1-ran for Freese in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Diaz (11), Cozart (23). HR_McCutchen (26), off Shackelford; Winker (6), off Nova. RBIs_McCutchen (79), Winker (12), Gennett (86). CS_McCutchen (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Nova); Cincinnati 1 (Schebler). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart, Gennett).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, L, 11-14 6 1-3 3 2 2 1 6 79 4.20 Runzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.15 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romano, W, 5-6 8 5 0 0 0 6 97 4.07 Shackelford, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 5.55 Reed, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Runzler 2-1, Reed 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:23. A_25,685 (42,319).

