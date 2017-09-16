501.5
Reds 2, Pirates 1

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 6:46 pm 09/16/2017 06:46pm
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Luplow lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
McCutchen cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Freese 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
1-Bostick pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Diaz c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Nova p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .020
Runzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Jaso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Cozart ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .302
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Gennett 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .298
Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Romano p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .045
b-Kivlehan ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Shackelford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 26 2 4 2 2 7
Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 6 0
Cincinnati 000 000 20x—2 4 0

a-lined out for Runzler in the 8th. b-walked for Romano in the 8th.

1-ran for Freese in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Diaz (11), Cozart (23). HR_McCutchen (26), off Shackelford; Winker (6), off Nova. RBIs_McCutchen (79), Winker (12), Gennett (86). CS_McCutchen (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Nova); Cincinnati 1 (Schebler). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart, Gennett).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 11-14 6 1-3 3 2 2 1 6 79 4.20
Runzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.15
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Romano, W, 5-6 8 5 0 0 0 6 97 4.07
Shackelford, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 5.55
Reed, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Runzler 2-1, Reed 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:23. A_25,685 (42,319).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

