Red Sox, Yankees team up to raise money for hurricane relief

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 9:17 pm 09/03/2017 09:17pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Bitter rivals on the field, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The teams announced they are partnering to raise money by auctioning off autographed memorabilia and game-used jerseys from Sunday night’s series finale between the clubs at Yankee Stadium. All proceeds will go to support hurricane relief efforts.

Fans can bid at www.steinersports.com/harvey for Yankees items and www.redsox.com/harvey for Red Sox items.

Before the game, New York manager Joe Girardi and Boston counterpart John Farrell marked the joint fundraising efforts by posing for photos together behind home plate while holding a large Texas flag.

