Red Sox 5, Reds 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Holt 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.188
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|1-Marrero pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Young rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Rodriguez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Travis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|8
|6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Cozart ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Schebler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Stephenson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|a-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|b-Kivlehan ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|c-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Farrell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Boston
|100
|003
|100—5
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
a-lined out for Stephenson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Kivlehan in the 8th. d-struck out for Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Devers in the 8th.
E_Votto (3), Stephenson (3). LOB_Boston 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Devers (11). HR_Moreland (20), off Stephenson. RBIs_Holt (7), Benintendi (88), Moreland 3 (75). CS_Vazquez (2). SF_Holt.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Bradley Jr., Rodriguez); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Benintendi. GIDP_Vazquez, Duvall.
DP_Boston 1 (Moreland, Bogaerts); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 6-6
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|112
|3.91
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|2.59
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stephenson, L, 5-6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|79
|4.86
|Garrett
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|34
|7.40
|Farrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Stephenson. PB_Barnhart (4).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ben May; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:51. A_36,076 (42,319).
