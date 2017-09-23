201.5
Red Sox 5, Reds 0

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 7:16 pm 09/23/2017 07:16pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bogaerts ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .268
Holt 2b 2 1 0 1 2 0 .188
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .276
Moreland 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .245
Vazquez c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .298
Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298
1-Marrero pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Young rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251
Rodriguez p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Travis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 8 6
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .297
Schebler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Stephenson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048
a-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053
b-Kivlehan ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206
c-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 3 0 4 10
Boston 100 003 100—5 7 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 2

a-lined out for Stephenson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Kivlehan in the 8th. d-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Devers in the 8th.

E_Votto (3), Stephenson (3). LOB_Boston 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Devers (11). HR_Moreland (20), off Stephenson. RBIs_Holt (7), Benintendi (88), Moreland 3 (75). CS_Vazquez (2). SF_Holt.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Bradley Jr., Rodriguez); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Benintendi. GIDP_Vazquez, Duvall.

DP_Boston 1 (Moreland, Bogaerts); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 6-6 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 6 112 3.91
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 3 28 2.59
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stephenson, L, 5-6 6 5 4 2 2 4 79 4.86
Garrett 2 2 1 1 4 1 34 7.40
Farrell 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Stephenson. PB_Barnhart (4).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ben May; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:51. A_36,076 (42,319).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

