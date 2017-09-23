Red Sox 5, Reds 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bogaerts ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .268 Holt 2b 2 1 0 1 2 0 .188 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .276 Moreland 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .245 Vazquez c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .298 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298 1-Marrero pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Young rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Rodriguez p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Travis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 7 5 8 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .297 Schebler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Stephenson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048 a-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053 b-Kivlehan ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 c-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 0 3 0 4 10

Boston 100 003 100—5 7 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 2

a-lined out for Stephenson in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Garrett in the 8th. c-struck out for Kivlehan in the 8th. d-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Devers in the 8th.

E_Votto (3), Stephenson (3). LOB_Boston 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Devers (11). HR_Moreland (20), off Stephenson. RBIs_Holt (7), Benintendi (88), Moreland 3 (75). CS_Vazquez (2). SF_Holt.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Moreland, Bradley Jr., Rodriguez); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Benintendi. GIDP_Vazquez, Duvall.

DP_Boston 1 (Moreland, Bogaerts); Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 6-6 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 6 112 3.91 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 3 28 2.59 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stephenson, L, 5-6 6 5 4 2 2 4 79 4.86 Garrett 2 2 1 1 4 1 34 7.40 Farrell 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Stephenson. PB_Barnhart (4).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ben May; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:51. A_36,076 (42,319).

