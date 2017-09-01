501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rays 3, White Sox 1

Rays 3, White Sox 1

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 10:58 pm 09/01/2017 10:58pm
Share
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Krmaier cf 4 2 2 0 T.Andrs ss 4 0 1 0
Duda dh 4 0 0 0 Sladino dh 4 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0
Mrrison 1b 4 1 3 3 Dvidson 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 1 2 0
Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 Hanson lf 4 0 0 0
Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 1 0
W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Narvaez 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b-2b 3 0 2 0
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 32 1 7 0
Tampa Bay 201 000 000—3
Chicago 010 000 000—1

E_Hanson (5), Narvaez (6), Longoria (9), Morrison (4). DP_Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 6. 2B_T.Anderson (22), K.Smith (15). HR_Morrison (34).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell W,3-6 6 2-3 6 1 0 1 1
Cishek H,11 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hunter H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colome S,41-46 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lopez L,0-2 6 5 3 3 1 7
Petricka 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bummer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Infante 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cishek.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:34. A_13,585 (40,615).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?