Rays 3, White Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Krmaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|T.Andrs ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Dvidson 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|000—3
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Hanson (5), Narvaez (6), Longoria (9), Morrison (4). DP_Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 6. 2B_T.Anderson (22), K.Smith (15). HR_Morrison (34).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,3-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek H,11
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome S,41-46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Lopez L,0-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Petricka
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Infante
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Cishek.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:34. A_13,585 (40,615).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.