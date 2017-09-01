Rays 3, White Sox 1

Tampa Bay Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Krmaier cf 4 2 2 0 T.Andrs ss 4 0 1 0 Duda dh 4 0 0 0 Sladino dh 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0 Mrrison 1b 4 1 3 3 Dvidson 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 1 2 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 Hanson lf 4 0 0 0 Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Narvaez 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b-2b 3 0 2 0 Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 32 1 7 0

Tampa Bay 201 000 000—3 Chicago 010 000 000—1

E_Hanson (5), Narvaez (6), Longoria (9), Morrison (4). DP_Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 6. 2B_T.Anderson (22), K.Smith (15). HR_Morrison (34).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell W,3-6 6 2-3 6 1 0 1 1 Cishek H,11 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Hunter H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2 Colome S,41-46 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Lopez L,0-2 6 5 3 3 1 7 Petricka 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bummer 1 1 0 0 0 1 Infante 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cishek.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:34. A_13,585 (40,615).

