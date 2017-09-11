501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Rangers 5, Mariners 3

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 11:06 pm 09/11/2017 11:06pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .297
Haniger rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .278
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .280
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .255
Valencia 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Totals 34 3 6 3 3 11
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .282
Choo rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .263
Hoying rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .306
Mazara dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .259
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Middlebrooks 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Rua lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .223
Totals 30 5 7 5 4 8
Seattle 012 000 000—3 6 0
Texas 220 100 00x—5 7 1

a-grounded out for Gamel in the 9th.

E_Bush (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger (19), Zunino (22), Choo (19), Mazara (29). HR_Seager (23), off Hamels; Haniger (12), off Hamels; DeShields (5), off Moore. RBIs_Haniger 2 (41), Seager (74), DeShields (20), Choo 2 (70), Mazara 2 (93). SB_Valencia (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cruz, Zunino 2, Gamel); Texas 2 (Chirinos, Middlebrooks). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Texas 4 for 7.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda, L, 8-7 1 2-3 6 4 4 3 1 50 4.90
Garton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.59
Moore 6 1 1 1 1 7 87 5.36
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, W, 10-3 6 6 3 3 1 7 102 4.05
Bush, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.98
Diekman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 0.00
Claudio, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.72

Inherited runners-scored_Garton 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_20,686 (48,114).

