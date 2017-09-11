Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .297 Haniger rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .278 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .255 Valencia 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275 a-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Totals 34 3 6 3 3 11

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .282 Choo rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .263 Hoying rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .306 Mazara dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .259 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Middlebrooks 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Rua lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .223 Totals 30 5 7 5 4 8

Seattle 012 000 000—3 6 0 Texas 220 100 00x—5 7 1

a-grounded out for Gamel in the 9th.

E_Bush (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger (19), Zunino (22), Choo (19), Mazara (29). HR_Seager (23), off Hamels; Haniger (12), off Hamels; DeShields (5), off Moore. RBIs_Haniger 2 (41), Seager (74), DeShields (20), Choo 2 (70), Mazara 2 (93). SB_Valencia (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cruz, Zunino 2, Gamel); Texas 2 (Chirinos, Middlebrooks). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Texas 4 for 7.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda, L, 8-7 1 2-3 6 4 4 3 1 50 4.90 Garton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.59 Moore 6 1 1 1 1 7 87 5.36 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 10-3 6 6 3 3 1 7 102 4.05 Bush, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.98 Diekman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 0.00 Claudio, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.72

Inherited runners-scored_Garton 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_20,686 (48,114).

