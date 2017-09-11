Rangers 5, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Hoying rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Middlebrooks 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Rua lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|4
|8
|Seattle
|012
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
|Texas
|220
|100
|00x—5
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Gamel in the 9th.
E_Bush (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger (19), Zunino (22), Choo (19), Mazara (29). HR_Seager (23), off Hamels; Haniger (12), off Hamels; DeShields (5), off Moore. RBIs_Haniger 2 (41), Seager (74), DeShields (20), Choo 2 (70), Mazara 2 (93). SB_Valencia (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Cruz, Zunino 2, Gamel); Texas 2 (Chirinos, Middlebrooks). RISP_Seattle 0 for 6; Texas 4 for 7.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda, L, 8-7
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|50
|4.90
|Garton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.59
|Moore
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|87
|5.36
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 10-3
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|102
|4.05
|Bush, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.98
|Diekman, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|0.00
|Claudio, S, 8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.72
Inherited runners-scored_Garton 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:43. A_20,686 (48,114).
