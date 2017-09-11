Rangers 5, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoying rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chrinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mddlbrk 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rua lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|Seattle
|012
|000
|000—3
|Texas
|220
|100
|00x—5
E_Bush (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger (19), Zunino (22), Choo (19), Mazara (29). HR_Haniger (12), K.Seager (23), DeShields (5). SB_Valencia (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Miranda L,8-7
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Garton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Texas
|Hamels W,10-3
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Bush H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Claudio S,8-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:43. A_20,686 (48,114).
