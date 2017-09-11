501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Rangers 5, Mariners 3

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 11:06 pm 09/11/2017 11:06pm
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 4 1 0 0 DShelds cf 4 2 2 1
Haniger rf 4 1 3 2 Choo rf 4 1 2 2
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Hoying rf 0 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0
K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 1 Mazara dh 3 0 1 2
Vlencia 1b 3 0 1 0 Chrinos c 4 0 1 0
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Mddlbrk 3b 4 0 0 0
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Rua lf 2 1 0 0
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 7 5
Seattle 012 000 000—3
Texas 220 100 00x—5

E_Bush (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger (19), Zunino (22), Choo (19), Mazara (29). HR_Haniger (12), K.Seager (23), DeShields (5). SB_Valencia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miranda L,8-7 1 2-3 6 4 4 3 1
Garton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moore 6 1 1 1 1 7
Texas
Hamels W,10-3 6 6 3 3 1 7
Bush H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman H,3 1 0 0 0 2 2
Claudio S,8-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_20,686 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

