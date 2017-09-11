Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 4 1 0 0 DShelds cf 4 2 2 1 Haniger rf 4 1 3 2 Choo rf 4 1 2 2 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Hoying rf 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 1 Mazara dh 3 0 1 2 Vlencia 1b 3 0 1 0 Chrinos c 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Mddlbrk 3b 4 0 0 0 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Rua lf 2 1 0 0 Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 7 5

Seattle 012 000 000—3 Texas 220 100 00x—5

E_Bush (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B_Haniger (19), Zunino (22), Choo (19), Mazara (29). HR_Haniger (12), K.Seager (23), DeShields (5). SB_Valencia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Miranda L,8-7 1 2-3 6 4 4 3 1 Garton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Moore 6 1 1 1 1 7 Texas Hamels W,10-3 6 6 3 3 1 7 Bush H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diekman H,3 1 0 0 0 2 2 Claudio S,8-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_20,686 (48,114).

