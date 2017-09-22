Rangers 4, Mariners 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Choo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Beltre dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Middlebrooks 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|2
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Texas
|200
|001
|100—4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101—2
|4
|1
E_Seager (14). LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Gomez (22). HR_Beltre (17), off Altavilla; Choo (20), off Pagan; Cruz (35), off Hamels; Cano (22), off Kela. RBIs_Choo (75), Beltre (70), Gomez 2 (51), Cano (93), Cruz (112). CS_Segura (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos 2, Middlebrooks); Seattle 1 (Zunino). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Seager.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 11-4
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|108
|3.80
|Kela, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.95
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 12-5
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|73
|3.03
|Altavilla
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|37
|4.43
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.77
|Pagan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|3.52
|Garton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.60
Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0. WP_Altavilla. PB_Zunino (10).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:45. A_14,849 (47,476).
