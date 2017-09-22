Rangers 4, Mariners 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Choo rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .264 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Beltre dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208 Gomez cf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .256 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Middlebrooks 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Totals 35 4 7 4 2 13

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .286 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 30 2 4 2 2 8

Texas 200 001 100—4 7 0 Seattle 000 000 101—2 4 1

E_Seager (14). LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Gomez (22). HR_Beltre (17), off Altavilla; Choo (20), off Pagan; Cruz (35), off Hamels; Cano (22), off Kela. RBIs_Choo (75), Beltre (70), Gomez 2 (51), Cano (93), Cruz (112). CS_Segura (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos 2, Middlebrooks); Seattle 1 (Zunino). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Seattle 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Seager.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 11-4 8 3 1 1 2 8 108 3.80 Kela, S, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.95 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, L, 12-5 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 4 73 3.03 Altavilla 2 2 1 1 0 4 37 4.43 Rzepczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.77 Pagan 1 1 1 1 0 3 21 3.52 Garton 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.60

Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 1-0, Rzepczynski 1-0. WP_Altavilla. PB_Zunino (10).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:45. A_14,849 (47,476).

