Pollock, Martinez lead Godley, Diamondbacks over Rockies 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock had four RBIs for the second straight day, J.D. Martinez homered for the 10th time in 11 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their NL wild-card lead with a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Zack Godley (8-7) pitched eight sharp innings as Arizona opened a five-game edge over Colorado for the top wild-card spot with 15 games left. The Rockies lead Milwaukee and St. Louis by 2 1/2 games for the final wild-card slot.

Pollock drove in four runs in an 8-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday and added three more with a double in Arizona’s five-run first inning against Chad Bettis (1-3).

Martinez hit a solo homer off Chris Rusin in the third inning, his career-high 39th. He has 23 homers in the second half of the season and 10 in September, both team records.

Godley (8-7) struck out seven and allowed five hits.

Martinez has provided Arizona with a huge boost in its push toward the playoffs since being traded from Detroit on July 18. He has provided extra protection for NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt and has been on a tear recently, going 23 for 51 the past 11 games.

Martinez also has reached base safely in 18 straight games.

Godley benefited from the early lead and three double plays turned behind him in his longest outing of the season.

In his previous start, Bettis earned his first win since returning from testicular cancer, allowing four runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-hander struggled from the start against the Diamondbacks, giving five runs on three hits and walking two while getting just one out.

Pollock added an RBI single in the fifth inning to put Arizona up 7-0.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (7-12) is 1-2 with a 4.82 ERA in three starts against San Diego headed into Friday’s start against the Padres.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (13-5) has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past month, entering Friday’s game against San Francisco 4-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 45 strikeouts his past four starts.

