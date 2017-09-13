Phillies 8, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .304 Dietrich 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Yelich cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .289 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .302 Bour 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .291 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Aviles ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .039 a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 31 1 4 1 3 14

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .292 Galvis ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .255 Hoskins 1b 2 2 2 3 1 0 .310 Williams rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .296 Altherr lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .282 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Rupp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Crawford 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Nola p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .091 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 8 13 8 1 7

Miami 001 000 000—1 4 0 Philadelphia 102 023 00x—8 13 0

a-struck out for Straily in the 7th. b-popped out for Morgan in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (39), Galvis (28), Altherr (21), Crawford (4). HR_Yelich (17), off Nola; Hoskins (17), off Straily; Herrera (13), off Straily. RBIs_Yelich (76), Herrera 2 (50), Hoskins 3 (37), Williams (48), Altherr (51), Franco (67). SB_Gordon (53). SF_Hoskins, Williams.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Stanton, Straily 2); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Franco, Rupp 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Aviles, Altherr, Franco.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 9-9 6 13 8 8 1 5 92 4.24 Chen 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.90 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 11-10 7 4 1 1 2 11 97 3.60 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.04 Arano 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:25. A_16,745 (43,651).

