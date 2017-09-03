Phillies 3, Marlins 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Galvis ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Williams rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.271
|Joseph 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Kim lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.340
|Perkins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|1-Pinto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thompson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Totals
|44
|3
|11
|3
|2
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.285
|Yelich cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Telis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|1
|4
|0
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|002—3
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
a-singled for Thompson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barraclough in the 8th. c-popped out for McGowan in the 11th. d-singled for Morgan in the 12th.
1-ran for Nava in the 12th.
LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 5. 2B_Franco (27), Anderson (1). RBIs_Hernandez (28), Williams 2 (35). S_Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Joseph 3, Perkins); Miami 1 (Telis). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kim, Galvis, Ellis. GIDP_Hernandez, Ozuna.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Miami 1 (Dietrich, Telis).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|88
|4.50
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.79
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.72
|Morgan, W, 3-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.17
|Neris, S, 19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.02
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|104
|3.71
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.83
|Ziegler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|4.70
|Ellington
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.91
|McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.99
|Tazawa, L, 3-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|5.86
HBP_Urena (Alfaro), Thompson (Rojas). WP_Thompson. PB_Ellis (3).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:46. A_19,404 (36,742).
