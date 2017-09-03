501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Phillies 3, Marlins 1

Phillies 3, Marlins 1

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 5:08 pm 09/03/2017 05:08pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .285
Galvis ss 6 0 2 0 0 1 .253
Williams rf-cf 5 0 1 2 1 1 .271
Joseph 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Kim lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .340
Perkins cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .169
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
d-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .301
1-Pinto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
a-Blanco ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Totals 44 3 11 3 2 8
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .245
Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .285
Yelich cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .289
Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .307
Anderson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Telis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 1 4 0 2 11
Philadelphia 000 010 000 002—3 11 0
Miami 000 010 000 000—1 4 0

a-singled for Thompson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barraclough in the 8th. c-popped out for McGowan in the 11th. d-singled for Morgan in the 12th.

1-ran for Nava in the 12th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 5. 2B_Franco (27), Anderson (1). RBIs_Hernandez (28), Williams 2 (35). S_Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Joseph 3, Perkins); Miami 1 (Telis). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kim, Galvis, Ellis. GIDP_Hernandez, Ozuna.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Miami 1 (Dietrich, Telis).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson 6 3 1 1 0 7 88 4.50
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.79
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.72
Morgan, W, 3-1 3 0 0 0 1 1 29 4.17
Neris, S, 19-22 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.02
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena 7 6 1 1 1 3 104 3.71
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.83
Ziegler 1 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.70
Ellington 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 5.91
McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.99
Tazawa, L, 3-4 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 5.86

HBP_Urena (Alfaro), Thompson (Rojas). WP_Thompson. PB_Ellis (3).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:46. A_19,404 (36,742).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

