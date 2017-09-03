Phillies 3, Marlins 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .285 Galvis ss 6 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Williams rf-cf 5 0 1 2 1 1 .271 Joseph 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Kim lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .340 Perkins cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .169 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .301 1-Pinto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thompson p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 a-Blanco ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Totals 44 3 11 3 2 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .245 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .285 Yelich cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .289 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Anderson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Telis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 1 4 0 2 11

Philadelphia 000 010 000 002—3 11 0 Miami 000 010 000 000—1 4 0

a-singled for Thompson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barraclough in the 8th. c-popped out for McGowan in the 11th. d-singled for Morgan in the 12th.

1-ran for Nava in the 12th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 5. 2B_Franco (27), Anderson (1). RBIs_Hernandez (28), Williams 2 (35). S_Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Joseph 3, Perkins); Miami 1 (Telis). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kim, Galvis, Ellis. GIDP_Hernandez, Ozuna.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Miami 1 (Dietrich, Telis).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 6 3 1 1 0 7 88 4.50 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.79 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.72 Morgan, W, 3-1 3 0 0 0 1 1 29 4.17 Neris, S, 19-22 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.02 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 7 6 1 1 1 3 104 3.71 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.83 Ziegler 1 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.70 Ellington 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 5.91 McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.99 Tazawa, L, 3-4 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 5.86

HBP_Urena (Alfaro), Thompson (Rojas). WP_Thompson. PB_Ellis (3).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:46. A_19,404 (36,742).

