Phillies 3, Marlins 1, 12 innings,

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Detrich 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Yelich cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|T.Jseph 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kim lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Telis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Prkns cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I.Szuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Thmps p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ellngtn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Blnco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.McGwn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tazawa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|39
|1
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|002—3
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|000—1
DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 5. 2B_Franco (27), Bri.Anderson (1). S_T.Kelly (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Thompson
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan W,3-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris S,19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miami
|Urena
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ziegler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellington
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tazawa L,3-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_by Urena (Alfaro), by Thompson (Rojas). WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:46. A_19,404 (36,742).
