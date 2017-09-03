501.5
Phillies 3, Marlins 1, 12 innings,

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 5:08 pm 09/03/2017 05:08pm
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 2 1 Detrich 2b 5 0 1 0
Galvis ss 6 0 2 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0
N.Wllms rf-cf 5 0 1 2 Yelich cf 5 0 2 0
T.Jseph 1b 5 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0
Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 5 1 1 0
Kim lf 5 0 1 0 Telis 1b 5 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Ellis c 4 0 0 0
C.Prkns cf 4 1 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0
Nava ph 1 0 1 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0
Pinto pr 0 1 0 0 I.Szuki ph 1 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0
J.Thmps p 2 0 1 0 Ellngtn p 0 0 0 0
A.Blnco ph 1 0 1 0 D.McGwn p 0 0 0 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Ralmuto ph 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Tazawa p 0 0 0 0
T.Kelly rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 44 3 11 3 Totals 39 1 4 0
Philadelphia 000 010 000 002—3
Miami 000 010 000 000—1

DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 5. 2B_Franco (27), Bri.Anderson (1). S_T.Kelly (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Thompson 6 3 1 1 0 7
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan W,3-1 3 0 0 0 1 1
Neris S,19-22 1 1 0 0 1 2
Miami
Urena 7 6 1 1 1 3
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 3
Ziegler 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ellington 1 2 0 0 0 0
McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tazawa L,3-4 1 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_by Urena (Alfaro), by Thompson (Rojas). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:46. A_19,404 (36,742).

Topics:
