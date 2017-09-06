501.5
Perez homers twice as Royals rout Tigers 13-2

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 10:41 pm 09/06/2017 10:41pm
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates his two-run home run with Eric Hosmer (35) against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice as the Kansas City Royals broke open a close game to rout the Detroit Tigers 13-2 on Wednesday night.

The Royals broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the seventh, then scored seven in the eighth. Perez drove in three runs, while Whit Merrifield had three doubles and three RBIs. Alcides Escobar had four hits, falling a homer short of the cycle.

Jason Hammell (8-10) got the win, giving up two runs, nine hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six while winning for the third time in four starts.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd pitched six-plus innings, allowing four runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

