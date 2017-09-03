Padres 7, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Granderson rf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .215 Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .247 f-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 g-Segedin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Ethier lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 h-Dickson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Verdugo cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .143 a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Darvish p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hernandez ph-cf-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Totals 33 2 7 2 4 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .273 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Aybar ss 4 2 3 0 1 0 .234 Spangenberg 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .274 Sanchez 1b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .235 Blash rf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .219 Szczur cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .224 Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212 d-Solarte ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .259 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .168 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Baumann p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pirela ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Totals 35 7 11 7 6 14

Los Angeles 101 000 000—2 7 1 San Diego 104 000 20x—7 11 0

a-flied out for Verdugo in the 6th. b-flied out for Castillo in the 6th. c-struck out for Baumann in the 6th. d-singled for Cordoba in the 7th. e-singled for Yates in the 7th. f-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th. g-grounded out for Utley in the 8th. h-popped out for Ethier in the 8th.

E_Ethier (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_Turner (27), Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4), off Darvish. RBIs_Turner (61), Gonzalez (29), Asuaje (18), Sanchez 2 (23), Szczur 2 (18), Solarte (55), Pirela (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Utley, Ethier); San Diego 6 (Aybar 2, Blash 2, Lyles 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Sanchez. GIDP_Taylor.

DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Sanchez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, L, 8-11 3 8 5 5 3 5 88 4.09 Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00 Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.70 Morrow 1-3 3 2 2 2 1 25 2.55 Watson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.68 Stripling 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.25 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3 92 6.71 Baumann, W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.77 Yates, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.34 Torres 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.50

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-0, Castillo 2-0, Watson 3-0, Baumann 1-0. WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).

