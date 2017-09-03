Padres 7, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Granderson rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|f-Puig ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|g-Segedin ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Ethier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|h-Dickson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Verdugo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|a-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hernandez ph-cf-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|4
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Aybar ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Spangenberg 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Sanchez 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.235
|Blash rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.219
|Szczur cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Cordoba lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|d-Solarte ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.168
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Baumann p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pirela ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|6
|14
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|San Diego
|104
|000
|20x—7
|11
|0
a-flied out for Verdugo in the 6th. b-flied out for Castillo in the 6th. c-struck out for Baumann in the 6th. d-singled for Cordoba in the 7th. e-singled for Yates in the 7th. f-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th. g-grounded out for Utley in the 8th. h-popped out for Ethier in the 8th.
E_Ethier (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_Turner (27), Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4), off Darvish. RBIs_Turner (61), Gonzalez (29), Asuaje (18), Sanchez 2 (23), Szczur 2 (18), Solarte (55), Pirela (36).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Utley, Ethier); San Diego 6 (Aybar 2, Blash 2, Lyles 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Sanchez. GIDP_Taylor.
DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Sanchez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 8-11
|3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|88
|4.09
|Paredes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.70
|Morrow
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|2.55
|Watson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.68
|Stripling
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.25
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|92
|6.71
|Baumann, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.77
|Yates, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.34
|Torres
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.50
Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-0, Castillo 2-0, Watson 3-0, Baumann 1-0. WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.
T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).
