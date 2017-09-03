501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Padres 7, Dodgers 2

Padres 7, Dodgers 2

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 2:00 am 09/03/2017 02:00am
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Granderson rf-cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .215
Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .247
f-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
g-Segedin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Ethier lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
h-Dickson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Verdugo cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .143
a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Darvish p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hernandez ph-cf-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Totals 33 2 7 2 4 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .273
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Aybar ss 4 2 3 0 1 0 .234
Spangenberg 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Sanchez 1b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .235
Blash rf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .219
Szczur cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .224
Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
d-Solarte ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .168
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Baumann p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pirela ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .289
Totals 35 7 11 7 6 14
Los Angeles 101 000 000—2 7 1
San Diego 104 000 20x—7 11 0

a-flied out for Verdugo in the 6th. b-flied out for Castillo in the 6th. c-struck out for Baumann in the 6th. d-singled for Cordoba in the 7th. e-singled for Yates in the 7th. f-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th. g-grounded out for Utley in the 8th. h-popped out for Ethier in the 8th.

E_Ethier (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_Turner (27), Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4), off Darvish. RBIs_Turner (61), Gonzalez (29), Asuaje (18), Sanchez 2 (23), Szczur 2 (18), Solarte (55), Pirela (36).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Utley, Ethier); San Diego 6 (Aybar 2, Blash 2, Lyles 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; San Diego 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Sanchez. GIDP_Taylor.

DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Sanchez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 8-11 3 8 5 5 3 5 88 4.09
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.70
Morrow 1-3 3 2 2 2 1 25 2.55
Watson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.68
Stripling 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.25
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3 92 6.71
Baumann, W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.77
Yates, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.34
Torres 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.50

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 2-0, Castillo 2-0, Watson 3-0, Baumann 1-0. WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?