Padres 7, Dodgers 2

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 2:00 am 09/03/2017 02:00am
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor ss 5 0 1 0 Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1
Grndrsn rf-cf 3 1 1 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 3 1 1 1 Aybar ss 4 2 3 0
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 5 1 2 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 H.Sanch 1b 4 2 1 2
Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Blash rf 4 0 0 0
A.Gnzal 1b 3 0 2 1 Szczur cf 4 1 2 2
Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Solarte ph-2b 1 0 1 1
Segedin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0
Ethier lf 3 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0
Dickson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Baumann p 0 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 1 0 0 0 Margot ph 1 0 0 0
Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph-lf 1 0 1 1
Morrow p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0
Darvish p 2 0 1 0
Edw.Prd p 0 0 0 0
F.Cstll p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan ph-cf-2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 35 7 11 7
Los Angeles 101 000 000—2
San Diego 104 000 20x—7

E_Ethier (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_J.Turner (27), A.Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Darvish L,8-11 3 8 5 5 3 5
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 1
Morrow 1-3 3 2 2 2 1
Watson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Stripling 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Lyles 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3
Baumann W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Yates H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Torres 2 1 0 0 0 0

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

