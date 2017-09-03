Padres 7, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grndrsn rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aybar ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Sanch 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blash rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gnzal 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Szczur cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Puig ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordoba lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Segedin ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ethier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baumann p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Edw.Prd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Cstll p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ph-cf-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|000—2
|San Diego
|104
|000
|20x—7
E_Ethier (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_J.Turner (27), A.Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Darvish L,8-11
|3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Paredes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morrow
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Watson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stripling
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Lyles
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Baumann W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Torres
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.
T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.