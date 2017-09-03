Padres 7, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor ss 5 0 1 0 Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1 Grndrsn rf-cf 3 1 1 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 1 1 Aybar ss 4 2 3 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 5 1 2 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 H.Sanch 1b 4 2 1 2 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Blash rf 4 0 0 0 A.Gnzal 1b 3 0 2 1 Szczur cf 4 1 2 2 Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Cordoba lf 3 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 Solarte ph-2b 1 0 1 1 Segedin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 Ethier lf 3 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Dickson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Baumann p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 1 0 0 0 Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 1 0 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 1 0 Edw.Prd p 0 0 0 0 F.Cstll p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-cf-2b 2 0 1 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 35 7 11 7

Los Angeles 101 000 000—2 San Diego 104 000 20x—7

E_Ethier (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Diego 10. 2B_J.Turner (27), A.Gonzalez (16), Aybar (14), Szczur (9). HR_Asuaje (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Darvish L,8-11 3 8 5 5 3 5 Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 1 Morrow 1-3 3 2 2 2 1 Watson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Stripling 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 San Diego Lyles 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3 Baumann W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Yates H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Torres 2 1 0 0 0 0

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

WP_Lyles 2, Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Ben May.

T_3:40. A_42,130 (42,302).

