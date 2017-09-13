Olson hits 2-run homer, A’s beat Red Sox 7-3

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Jed Lowrie drove in two runs and the Oakland Athletics rebounded for a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win for the sixth time in seven games Wednesday night.

The loss sliced Boston’s lead in the AL East to three games over the second-place New York Yankees, who beat Tampa Bay 3-2.

Oakland, which owns the majors’ worst road record (22-48), snapped an eight-game losing streak away from home. The A’s had dropped their past seven at Fenway Park.

Dustin Pedroia had three singles for Boston to extend his hitting streak against the A’s to 26 games. The Red Sox had won five of six.

Jharel Cotton (8-10) picked up the win, allowing three runs in five innings. He entered 1-7 with an 8.00 ERA in night games.

Five relievers held Boston scoreless the rest of the way.

Doug Fister (5-8) was tagged for six runs and six hits in four innings. He was 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his previous four starts.

A night after getting routed 11-1 by the Red Sox, last-place Oakland built a 6-1 lead by scoring four in the first and two in the third.

Lowrie had an RBI triple and Khris Davis a run-scoring single in the first before Olson hit his homer into the A’s bullpen.

Boston scored a run in the first on Mookie Betts’ RBI grounder and one in the third on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI double.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

A few fans seated above the Green Monster unfurled a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning. The sign, draped over the middle of the 37-foot wall, had a black background with white letters that read: “Racism is as American as Baseball.” It was up for about one batter and umpires asked that it be removed because it was in fair territory. There was a smattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced the fans to put away the sign and led them away from their seats. A team spokesman said four people were escorted from the ballpark and one of them said they were inspired by Black Lives Matter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) threw his second simulated game. “He’s in the process of building up arm strength,” manager John Farrell said. “I thought he threw with good velocity.” Price, who has seldom spoken to the media while working his way back, said: “I don’t know how many more times I have to do a live BP, but if I come tomorrow and feel fine, I don’t know what else I have to do.”

PAPI’S POSITION

The Red Sox announced they have reached a long-term agreement with retired slugger David Ortiz that “should link him with the organization forever.”

Ortiz is expected to act as a mentor to current players, help recruit players, make appearances and help develop business for Fenway Sports Management and its partners.

“He got his long-term deal,” Farrell joked before adding: “His place in this organization speaks for itself. I’m glad he’s going to be here. I hope to be able to include him in some player aspects going forward.”

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (4-8, 5.02 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday afternoon.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (15-5, 3.35) is up for Boston. He’s won eight of his last nine decisions.

