Monday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 9:26 am 09/04/2017 09:26am
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

TOP 25 FOOTBALL

No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

ITF/USTA, U.S. Open, New York

Golf

PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, Norton, Mass.

