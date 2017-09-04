Monday’s Time Schedule

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
No. 25 Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
ITF/USTA, U.S. Open, New York
PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, Norton, Mass.
