501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » MLB hopes to approve…

MLB hopes to approve Marlins sale before November

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 6:44 pm 09/14/2017 06:44pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Miami Marlins to a group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

The next scheduled owners’ meeting is Nov. 15-16 at Orlando, Florida.

“I don’t think it will go as long as November,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday before a town hall meeting with fans at Yankee Stadium. “I don’t have a date yet. I’m going to try to do it at some point between now and the November owners’ meeting.”

Manfred said the special meeting likely would be held as a telephone conference call.

Marlins president David Samson said on Aug. 12 that a signed $1.2 billion agreement had been submitted to MLB.

A 14-time All-Star shortstop, Jeter would be a limited partner in the group and in charge of the business and baseball operations, according to Samson.

At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve any franchise sale. Jeffrey Loria has owned the team since 2002.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?