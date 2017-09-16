501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets 7, Braves 3

Mets 7, Braves 3

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:06 pm 09/16/2017 10:06pm
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Aoki rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .270
Nimmo lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .274
Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .279
Smith 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .231
d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Cecchini 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .226
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 11 7 3 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .319
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210
Camargo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Peterson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210
Dickey p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .140
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-L.Adams ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .314
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7
New York 022 100 200—7 11 0
Atlanta 000 001 002—3 8 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Dickey in the 5th. b-struck out for Sims in the 7th. c-struck out for Familia in the 9th. d-singled for Fried in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Aoki 2 (19), Nimmo (7), Cabrera (31), Smith (6), Cecchini (2). HR_Freeman (27), off deGrom. RBIs_Nimmo (16), Cabrera (50), Smith 2 (22), Lagares (15), Cecchini 2 (6), Freeman (69), L.Adams 2 (16). CS_Lagares (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo, deGrom); Atlanta 2 (Suzuki, M.Adams). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Aoki. GIDP_Rosario, Inciarte.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Smith); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 15-9 7 5 1 1 2 7 101 3.55
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.12
Ramos 1 2 2 2 1 0 31 3.72
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dickey, L, 9-10 5 8 5 5 2 0 76 4.41
Sims 2 3 2 2 1 1 38 5.52
Motte 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.89
Fried 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.41

WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:45. A_37,846 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?