Mets 7, Braves 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Aoki rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .270 Nimmo lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .274 Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Smith 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .231 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Cecchini 2b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .226 deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 11 7 3 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .319 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210 Camargo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Peterson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210 Dickey p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .140 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-L.Adams ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .314 Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7

New York 022 100 200—7 11 0 Atlanta 000 001 002—3 8 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Dickey in the 5th. b-struck out for Sims in the 7th. c-struck out for Familia in the 9th. d-singled for Fried in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Aoki 2 (19), Nimmo (7), Cabrera (31), Smith (6), Cecchini (2). HR_Freeman (27), off deGrom. RBIs_Nimmo (16), Cabrera (50), Smith 2 (22), Lagares (15), Cecchini 2 (6), Freeman (69), L.Adams 2 (16). CS_Lagares (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo, deGrom); Atlanta 2 (Suzuki, M.Adams). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Aoki. GIDP_Rosario, Inciarte.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Smith); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 15-9 7 5 1 1 2 7 101 3.55 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.12 Ramos 1 2 2 2 1 0 31 3.72 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dickey, L, 9-10 5 8 5 5 2 0 76 4.41 Sims 2 3 2 2 1 1 38 5.52 Motte 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.89 Fried 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.41

WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:45. A_37,846 (41,500).

