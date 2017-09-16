Mets 7, Braves 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aoki rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Nimmo lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Cecchini 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|3
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Peterson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Dickey p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|New York
|022
|100
|200—7
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|002—3
|8
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Dickey in the 5th. b-struck out for Sims in the 7th. c-struck out for Familia in the 9th. d-singled for Fried in the 9th.
LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Aoki 2 (19), Nimmo (7), Cabrera (31), Smith (6), Cecchini (2). HR_Freeman (27), off deGrom. RBIs_Nimmo (16), Cabrera (50), Smith 2 (22), Lagares (15), Cecchini 2 (6), Freeman (69), L.Adams 2 (16). CS_Lagares (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo, deGrom); Atlanta 2 (Suzuki, M.Adams). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Aoki. GIDP_Rosario, Inciarte.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Smith); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 15-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|101
|3.55
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.12
|Ramos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|31
|3.72
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dickey, L, 9-10
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|0
|76
|4.41
|Sims
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|38
|5.52
|Motte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.89
|Fried
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.41
WP_Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:45. A_37,846 (41,500).
