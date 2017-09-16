501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets 7, Braves 3

Mets 7, Braves 3

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:06 pm 09/16/2017 10:06pm
Share
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Aoki rf 5 2 2 0 Incarte cf 5 0 1 0
Nimmo lf 4 2 1 1 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 1
D.Smith 1b 4 1 2 2 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 3 1 1 0 K.Szuki c 3 1 0 0
Am.Rsro ss 4 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 1 Camargo ss 4 0 1 0
Ccchini 2b 4 0 3 2 J.Ptrsn lf 4 1 2 0
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 Dickey p 1 0 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0
Evans ph 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
A.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Motte p 0 0 0 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0
L.Adams ph 1 0 1 2
Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 34 3 8 3
New York 022 100 200—7
Atlanta 000 001 002—3

DP_New York 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Aoki 2 (19), Nimmo (7), A.Cabrera (31), D.Smith (6), Cecchini (2). HR_F.Freeman (27). CS_Lagares (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom W,15-9 7 5 1 1 2 7
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ramos 1 2 2 2 1 0
Atlanta
Dickey L,9-10 5 8 5 5 2 0
Sims 2 3 2 2 1 1
Motte 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fried 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:45. A_37,846 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?