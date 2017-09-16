Mets 7, Braves 3

|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Aoki rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Szuki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Am.Rsro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ccchini 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|J.Ptrsn lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickey p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|New York
|022
|100
|200—7
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|002—3
DP_New York 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Aoki 2 (19), Nimmo (7), A.Cabrera (31), D.Smith (6), Cecchini (2). HR_F.Freeman (27). CS_Lagares (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom W,15-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Dickey L,9-10
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Sims
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Motte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fried
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Ramos.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:45. A_37,846 (41,500).
