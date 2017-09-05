501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Martinez homers 4 times…

Martinez homers 4 times as Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 13-0

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 12:35 am 09/05/2017 12:35am
Share
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona’s six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

Robbie Ray struck out a career-high 14 while helping second-place Arizona to its longest win streak since it also won 11 in a row from June 18-30, 2003.

The Dodgers are still baseball’s best team at 92-45, but they remain mired in a season-worst slump, having dropped four in a row and nine in 10 games.

Martinez is the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?