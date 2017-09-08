Marlins 7, Braves 1

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 5 1 2 1 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Detrich 3b 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Bri.And ph-3b 1 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 1 Yelich cf 4 0 2 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Bour 1b 3 1 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Moore pr-1b 1 0 1 2 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 5 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn rf 1 0 0 0 I.Szuki rf 3 2 1 0 L.Adams ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 1 2 2 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 J.Urena p 3 0 1 1 Minter p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Stanton ph 0 1 0 0 Brthers p 0 0 0 0 Ellngtn p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 32 1 5 1

Miami 021 000 004—7 Atlanta 000 100 000—1

LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (32), Bour (16), Rojas (8). HR_Dietrich (10), F.Freeman (25). SB_D.Gordon (50), Yelich (14).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena W,13-6 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 Garcia H,13 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Steckenrider H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ellington 1 1 0 0 2 1 Atlanta Foltynewicz L,10-12 6 6 3 3 1 8 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 1 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brothers 0 3 4 4 1 0 Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 0

J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Garcia (Adams). WP_Brothers.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:16. A_30,056 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.