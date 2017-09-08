Marlins 7, Braves 1

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Moore pr-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Szuki rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|L.Adams ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brthers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellngtn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Miami
|021
|000
|004—7
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000—1
LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (32), Bour (16), Rojas (8). HR_Dietrich (10), F.Freeman (25). SB_D.Gordon (50), Yelich (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena W,13-6
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Garcia H,13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Steckenrider H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ellington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,10-12
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brothers
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Garcia (Adams). WP_Brothers.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:16. A_30,056 (41,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.