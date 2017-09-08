Marlins 7, Braves 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Dietrich 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|d-Anderson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Yelich cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|1-Moore pr-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Urena p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.095
|J.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stanton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|4
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Peterson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|a-L.Adams ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.049
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-A.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|6
|8
|Miami
|021
|000
|004—7
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
a-hit by pitch for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Minter in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Steckenrider in the 9th. d-grounded out for Dietrich in the 9th. e-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.
1-ran for Bour in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (32), Bour (16), Rojas (8). HR_Dietrich (10), off Foltynewicz; Freeman (25), off Urena. RBIs_Gordon (26), Dietrich (43), Rojas 2 (14), Urena (1), Moore 2 (27), Freeman (64). SB_Gordon (50), Yelich (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon, Realmuto); Atlanta 5 (Albies 2, Freeman 2, Flowers). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Realmuto, A.Garcia.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, W, 13-6
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|107
|3.61
|J.Garcia, H, 13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.44
|Steckenrider, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.39
|Ellington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|5.56
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 10-12
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|111
|4.74
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.57
|Brothers
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|14
|8.50
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.95
J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_J.Garcia 1-0, Steckenrider 1-0, Jackson 2-2. HBP_J.Garcia (L.Adams). WP_Brothers.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:16. A_30,056 (41,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.