Marlins 7, Braves 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302 Dietrich 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 d-Anderson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Yelich cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .289 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Bour 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .289 1-Moore pr-1b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .214 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Suzuki rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .261 Rojas ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .263 Urena p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .095 J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stanton ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .282 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 7 11 7 4 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .319 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .239 Peterson rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .195 a-L.Adams ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .049 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-A.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Totals 32 1 5 1 6 8

Miami 021 000 004—7 11 0 Atlanta 000 100 000—1 5 0

a-hit by pitch for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Minter in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Steckenrider in the 9th. d-grounded out for Dietrich in the 9th. e-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (32), Bour (16), Rojas (8). HR_Dietrich (10), off Foltynewicz; Freeman (25), off Urena. RBIs_Gordon (26), Dietrich (43), Rojas 2 (14), Urena (1), Moore 2 (27), Freeman (64). SB_Gordon (50), Yelich (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon, Realmuto); Atlanta 5 (Albies 2, Freeman 2, Flowers). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, A.Garcia.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, W, 13-6 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 107 3.61 J.Garcia, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 4.44 Steckenrider, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.39 Ellington 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 5.56 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 10-12 6 6 3 3 1 8 111 4.74 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.86 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.57 Brothers 0 3 4 4 1 0 14 8.50 Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.95

J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Garcia 1-0, Steckenrider 1-0, Jackson 2-2. HBP_J.Garcia (L.Adams). WP_Brothers.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:16. A_30,056 (41,500).

