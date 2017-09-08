501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Marlins 7, Braves 1

Marlins 7, Braves 1

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 11:06 pm 09/08/2017 11:06pm
Share
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302
Dietrich 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
d-Anderson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Yelich cf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .289
Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Bour 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .289
1-Moore pr-1b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .214
Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Suzuki rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .261
Rojas ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .263
Urena p 3 0 1 1 0 2 .095
J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stanton ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .282
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 38 7 11 7 4 10
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .308
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .278
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .319
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .239
Peterson rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .195
a-L.Adams ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .049
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-A.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Totals 32 1 5 1 6 8
Miami 021 000 004—7 11 0
Atlanta 000 100 000—1 5 0

a-hit by pitch for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Minter in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Steckenrider in the 9th. d-grounded out for Dietrich in the 9th. e-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 11. 2B_Yelich (32), Bour (16), Rojas (8). HR_Dietrich (10), off Foltynewicz; Freeman (25), off Urena. RBIs_Gordon (26), Dietrich (43), Rojas 2 (14), Urena (1), Moore 2 (27), Freeman (64). SB_Gordon (50), Yelich (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Gordon, Realmuto); Atlanta 5 (Albies 2, Freeman 2, Flowers). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, A.Garcia.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, W, 13-6 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 107 3.61
J.Garcia, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 4.44
Steckenrider, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.39
Ellington 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 5.56
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 10-12 6 6 3 3 1 8 111 4.74
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.86
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.57
Brothers 0 3 4 4 1 0 14 8.50
Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.95

J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Brothers pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Garcia 1-0, Steckenrider 1-0, Jackson 2-2. HBP_J.Garcia (L.Adams). WP_Brothers.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:16. A_30,056 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?