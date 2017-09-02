Marlins 10, Phillies 9

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Galvis ss-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Williams rf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.273
|Hoskins lf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Joseph 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Florimon cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|1-Kim pr-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Rupp c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.051
|a-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blanco ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|4
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Stanton rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yelich cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Ozuna lf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.310
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Telis 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Straily p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|McGowan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Dietrich ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|42
|10
|17
|10
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|220
|050—
|9
|14
|3
|Miami
|300
|211
|30x—10
|17
|0
a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-flied out for McGowan in the 6th. c-homered for Ellington in the 7th. d-singled for Rios in the 8th.
1-ran for Florimon in the 2nd.
E_Hernandez (9), Franco (12), Rupp (8). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 10. 2B_Williams (11), Hoskins (3). 3B_Williams (4), Gordon (6), Yelich (2), Telis (3). HR_Hoskins (12), off Straily; Joseph (20), off Straily; Stanton (52), off Nola; Ozuna (32), off Nola; Dietrich (9), off Pinto. RBIs_Hernandez (27), Williams 3 (33), Hoskins 2 (27), Joseph 2 (65), Nava (21), Stanton (111), Ozuna 4 (107), Telis (9), Rojas (11), Dietrich 3 (42). SB_Realmuto 2 (8). CS_Hernandez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Rupp); Miami 8 (Stanton 2, Realmuto 2, Telis, Rojas 3). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 8; Miami 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gordon.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 10-10
|5
|10
|6
|6
|1
|7
|100
|3.72
|Pinto
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|36
|9.25
|Rios
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.91
|Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.86
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, W, 9-8
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|95
|3.91
|McGowan, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.04
|Ellington, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|6.10
|Garcia
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|24
|3.83
|Steckenrider, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|2.62
Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-1. HBP_Ellington (Hoskins).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:37. A_18,262 (36,742).
