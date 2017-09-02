Marlins 10, Phillies 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .284 Galvis ss-lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Williams rf-cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .273 Hoskins lf 3 2 3 2 0 0 .318 Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Nava ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Joseph 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .243 Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Florimon cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .348 1-Kim pr-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .224 Rupp c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .225 Nola p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .051 a-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blanco ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .172 Totals 40 9 14 9 4 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .302 Stanton rf 5 2 1 1 0 2 .289 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yelich cf 5 2 3 0 0 2 .288 Ozuna lf 5 1 3 4 0 2 .310 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .333 Telis 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .235 Rojas ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043 McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .246 Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Totals 42 10 17 10 2 11

Philadelphia 000 220 050— 9 14 3 Miami 300 211 30x—10 17 0

a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-flied out for McGowan in the 6th. c-homered for Ellington in the 7th. d-singled for Rios in the 8th.

1-ran for Florimon in the 2nd.

E_Hernandez (9), Franco (12), Rupp (8). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 10. 2B_Williams (11), Hoskins (3). 3B_Williams (4), Gordon (6), Yelich (2), Telis (3). HR_Hoskins (12), off Straily; Joseph (20), off Straily; Stanton (52), off Nola; Ozuna (32), off Nola; Dietrich (9), off Pinto. RBIs_Hernandez (27), Williams 3 (33), Hoskins 2 (27), Joseph 2 (65), Nava (21), Stanton (111), Ozuna 4 (107), Telis (9), Rojas (11), Dietrich 3 (42). SB_Realmuto 2 (8). CS_Hernandez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Rupp); Miami 8 (Stanton 2, Realmuto 2, Telis, Rojas 3). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 8; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gordon.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 10-10 5 10 6 6 1 7 100 3.72 Pinto 1 1-3 5 4 3 0 0 36 9.25 Rios 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.91 Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.86 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, W, 9-8 5 9 4 4 2 4 95 3.91 McGowan, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.04 Ellington, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 6.10 Garcia 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 24 3.83 Steckenrider, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 29 2.62

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-1. HBP_Ellington (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:37. A_18,262 (36,742).

