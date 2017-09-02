501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Marlins 10, Phillies 9

Marlins 10, Phillies 9

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 11:02 pm 09/02/2017 11:02pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .284
Galvis ss-lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .252
Williams rf-cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .273
Hoskins lf 3 2 3 2 0 0 .318
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Nava ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Joseph 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .243
Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Florimon cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .348
1-Kim pr-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .224
Rupp c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .225
Nola p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .051
a-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blanco ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .172
Totals 40 9 14 9 4 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .302
Stanton rf 5 2 1 1 0 2 .289
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yelich cf 5 2 3 0 0 2 .288
Ozuna lf 5 1 3 4 0 2 .310
Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .333
Telis 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .235
Rojas ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043
McGowan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Dietrich ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .246
Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Totals 42 10 17 10 2 11
Philadelphia 000 220 050— 9 14 3
Miami 300 211 30x—10 17 0

a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-flied out for McGowan in the 6th. c-homered for Ellington in the 7th. d-singled for Rios in the 8th.

1-ran for Florimon in the 2nd.

E_Hernandez (9), Franco (12), Rupp (8). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 10. 2B_Williams (11), Hoskins (3). 3B_Williams (4), Gordon (6), Yelich (2), Telis (3). HR_Hoskins (12), off Straily; Joseph (20), off Straily; Stanton (52), off Nola; Ozuna (32), off Nola; Dietrich (9), off Pinto. RBIs_Hernandez (27), Williams 3 (33), Hoskins 2 (27), Joseph 2 (65), Nava (21), Stanton (111), Ozuna 4 (107), Telis (9), Rojas (11), Dietrich 3 (42). SB_Realmuto 2 (8). CS_Hernandez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Rupp); Miami 8 (Stanton 2, Realmuto 2, Telis, Rojas 3). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 8; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gordon.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 10-10 5 10 6 6 1 7 100 3.72
Pinto 1 1-3 5 4 3 0 0 36 9.25
Rios 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.91
Ramos 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.86
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, W, 9-8 5 9 4 4 2 4 95 3.91
McGowan, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.04
Ellington, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 6.10
Garcia 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 24 3.83
Steckenrider, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 29 2.62

Inherited runners-scored_Steckenrider 1-1. HBP_Ellington (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:37. A_18,262 (36,742).

