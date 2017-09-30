Marlins 10, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|L.Adams cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Peterson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Jackson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|1-Inciarte pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|b-Suzuki ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Ellington p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Yelich cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.280
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Dietrich lf-2b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.249
|Ellis c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Despaigne p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|O’Grady p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Moore ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|38
|10
|18
|9
|5
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|200—
|2
|8
|1
|Miami
|510
|020
|02x—10
|18
|0
a-singled for Krol in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th. c-singled for O’Grady in the 8th. d-struck out for Wisler in the 9th.
1-ran for M.Adams in the 7th.
E_Swanson (20). LOB_Atlanta 7, Miami 12. 2B_Flowers (16), L.Adams (4), Gordon (20), Anderson 2 (7), Rojas (16). 3B_Rojas (2). HR_Dietrich (13), off Sims. RBIs_Swanson (50), M.Adams (65), Stanton (131), Yelich (81), Bour (83), Anderson (8), Dietrich 3 (53), Rojas (26), Moore (30). SB_Gordon 2 (60), Yelich (16). CS_Gordon (16). SF_Bour.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies, L.Adams 3); Miami 8 (Stanton, Ellis 3, Despaigne 3, Suzuki). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; Miami 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Flowers, Stanton. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_Miami 1 (Gordon, Rojas, Bour).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sims, L, 3-6
|2
|7
|6
|6
|4
|1
|60
|5.62
|Jackson
|2
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|44
|4.62
|Krol
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|5.33
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.46
|Wisler
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|8.35
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Despaigne, W, 2-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|107
|4.01
|O’Grady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.36
|Ellington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|7.42
Inherited runners-scored_Krol 1-1. HBP_Krol (Ellis), Wisler (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Chris Segal; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:59. A_25,264 (36,742).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.