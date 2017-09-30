201.5
Marlins 10, Braves 2

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 10:28 pm 09/30/2017 10:28pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .306
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
L.Adams cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .230
Peterson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216
Sims p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Jackson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-M.Adams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
1-Inciarte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 8
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .308
b-Suzuki ph-lf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Stanton rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .280
Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Yelich cf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .280
Bour 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291
Anderson 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .275
Dietrich lf-2b 2 2 1 3 2 1 .249
Ellis c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210
Rojas ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .290
Despaigne p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .105
O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Moore ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .226
Totals 38 10 18 9 5 6
Atlanta 000 000 200— 2 8 1
Miami 510 020 02x—10 18 0

a-singled for Krol in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th. c-singled for O’Grady in the 8th. d-struck out for Wisler in the 9th.

1-ran for M.Adams in the 7th.

E_Swanson (20). LOB_Atlanta 7, Miami 12. 2B_Flowers (16), L.Adams (4), Gordon (20), Anderson 2 (7), Rojas (16). 3B_Rojas (2). HR_Dietrich (13), off Sims. RBIs_Swanson (50), M.Adams (65), Stanton (131), Yelich (81), Bour (83), Anderson (8), Dietrich 3 (53), Rojas (26), Moore (30). SB_Gordon 2 (60), Yelich (16). CS_Gordon (16). SF_Bour.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies, L.Adams 3); Miami 8 (Stanton, Ellis 3, Despaigne 3, Suzuki). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; Miami 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Stanton. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Miami 1 (Gordon, Rojas, Bour).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sims, L, 3-6 2 7 6 6 4 1 60 5.62
Jackson 2 2-3 6 2 2 1 1 44 4.62
Krol 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 5.33
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.46
Wisler 1 3 2 1 0 0 18 8.35
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Despaigne, W, 2-3 7 7 2 2 1 6 107 4.01
O’Grady 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.36
Ellington 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.42

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 1-1. HBP_Krol (Ellis), Wisler (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Chris Segal; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:59. A_25,264 (36,742).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest