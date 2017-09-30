Marlins 10, Braves 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .306 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 L.Adams cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .230 Peterson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216 Sims p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Jackson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-M.Adams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274 1-Inciarte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Totals 34 2 8 2 2 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .308 b-Suzuki ph-lf-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Stanton rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .280 Ellington p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Yelich cf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .280 Bour 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Anderson 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .275 Dietrich lf-2b 2 2 1 3 2 1 .249 Ellis c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210 Rojas ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .290 Despaigne p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .105 O’Grady p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Moore ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .226 Totals 38 10 18 9 5 6

Atlanta 000 000 200— 2 8 1 Miami 510 020 02x—10 18 0

a-singled for Krol in the 7th. b-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th. c-singled for O’Grady in the 8th. d-struck out for Wisler in the 9th.

1-ran for M.Adams in the 7th.

E_Swanson (20). LOB_Atlanta 7, Miami 12. 2B_Flowers (16), L.Adams (4), Gordon (20), Anderson 2 (7), Rojas (16). 3B_Rojas (2). HR_Dietrich (13), off Sims. RBIs_Swanson (50), M.Adams (65), Stanton (131), Yelich (81), Bour (83), Anderson (8), Dietrich 3 (53), Rojas (26), Moore (30). SB_Gordon 2 (60), Yelich (16). CS_Gordon (16). SF_Bour.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies, L.Adams 3); Miami 8 (Stanton, Ellis 3, Despaigne 3, Suzuki). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; Miami 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Stanton. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Miami 1 (Gordon, Rojas, Bour).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sims, L, 3-6 2 7 6 6 4 1 60 5.62 Jackson 2 2-3 6 2 2 1 1 44 4.62 Krol 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 5.33 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.46 Wisler 1 3 2 1 0 0 18 8.35 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Despaigne, W, 2-3 7 7 2 2 1 6 107 4.01 O’Grady 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.36 Ellington 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.42

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 1-1. HBP_Krol (Ellis), Wisler (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Chris Segal; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:59. A_25,264 (36,742).

