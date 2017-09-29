Mariners RHP Iwakuma has shoulder surgery, out 5 months

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has undergone right shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing for about five months.

The Mariners announced Iwakuma’s surgery on Friday. The shoulder debridement was done on Wednesday in Dallas by Dr. Keith Meister. He could resume throwing in late February or early March.

Iwakuma had a contract option for the 2018 season, but needed to pitch a specific amount of innings for the contract to vest. His injury ended that chance and he is expected to be a free agent after the season.

The 36-year-old Iwakuma had a frustrating injury-filled 2017 season. He made just six starts and was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA. He landed on the disabled list on May 10 with shoulder troubles and never made it back to the roster.

Iwakuma has spent all six of his major league seasons with the Mariners.

