Mariners 8, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 11:28 pm 09/13/2017 11:28pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 2 2 2 1 0 .297
Motter ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Haniger rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .282
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .284
c-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .255
Valencia 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Zunino c 2 2 2 2 2 0 .246
Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Totals 35 8 11 7 6 8
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Choo rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Mazara dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Middlebrooks 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Robinson 3b-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .225
b-Rua ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 10
Seattle 000 030 500—8 11 1
Texas 000 001 000—1 5 1

a-flied out for Calhoun in the 6th. b-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. c-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Valencia (11), Robinson (2). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Haniger (21), Choo (20), Andrus (42), Robinson (3). HR_Zunino (22), off Perez; Segura (10), off Perez; Zunino (23), off Diekman. RBIs_Segura 2 (42), Seager 2 (79), Valencia (63), Zunino 2 (58), Chirinos (38). CS_DeShields (8). SF_Valencia.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Cruz, Gamel); Texas 5 (DeShields, Mazara, Robinson 2, Beltre). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gamel, Odor. LIDP_Haniger. GIDP_Segura, Andrus.

DP_Seattle 2 (Zunino, Seager), (Segura, Beckham, Valencia); Texas 2 (Andrus, Gallo), (Andrus, Gallo).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, W, 10-12 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 90 4.01
Pazos, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.48
Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.07
Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.86
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.52
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 12-11 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 5 106 4.82
Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.30
Bush 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 3.35
Diekman 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 4.76
Barnette 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.70
Espino 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 5.40

Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Diekman 2-2. HBP_Leake (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:08. A_23,083 (48,114).

Topics:
