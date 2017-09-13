Mariners 8, Rangers 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 2 2 2 1 0 .297 Motter ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Haniger rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .282 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .284 c-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .255 Valencia 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Zunino c 2 2 2 2 2 0 .246 Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Totals 35 8 11 7 6 8

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Choo rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Mazara dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .269 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Middlebrooks 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Robinson 3b-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .225 b-Rua ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 31 1 5 1 2 10

Seattle 000 030 500—8 11 1 Texas 000 001 000—1 5 1

a-flied out for Calhoun in the 6th. b-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. c-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Valencia (11), Robinson (2). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Haniger (21), Choo (20), Andrus (42), Robinson (3). HR_Zunino (22), off Perez; Segura (10), off Perez; Zunino (23), off Diekman. RBIs_Segura 2 (42), Seager 2 (79), Valencia (63), Zunino 2 (58), Chirinos (38). CS_DeShields (8). SF_Valencia.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Cruz, Gamel); Texas 5 (DeShields, Mazara, Robinson 2, Beltre). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gamel, Odor. LIDP_Haniger. GIDP_Segura, Andrus.

DP_Seattle 2 (Zunino, Seager), (Segura, Beckham, Valencia); Texas 2 (Andrus, Gallo), (Andrus, Gallo).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, W, 10-12 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 90 4.01 Pazos, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.48 Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.07 Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.86 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.52 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, L, 12-11 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 5 106 4.82 Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.30 Bush 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 3.35 Diekman 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 4.76 Barnette 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.70 Espino 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 5.40

Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Diekman 2-2. HBP_Leake (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:08. A_23,083 (48,114).

