Mariners 8, Rangers 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.297
|Motter ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Beckham 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.284
|c-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Zunino c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.246
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|6
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Middlebrooks 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Robinson 3b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|b-Rua ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Seattle
|000
|030
|500—8
|11
|1
|Texas
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
a-flied out for Calhoun in the 6th. b-flied out for Robinson in the 7th. c-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.
E_Valencia (11), Robinson (2). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Haniger (21), Choo (20), Andrus (42), Robinson (3). HR_Zunino (22), off Perez; Segura (10), off Perez; Zunino (23), off Diekman. RBIs_Segura 2 (42), Seager 2 (79), Valencia (63), Zunino 2 (58), Chirinos (38). CS_DeShields (8). SF_Valencia.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Cruz, Gamel); Texas 5 (DeShields, Mazara, Robinson 2, Beltre). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Texas 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gamel, Odor. LIDP_Haniger. GIDP_Segura, Andrus.
DP_Seattle 2 (Zunino, Seager), (Segura, Beckham, Valencia); Texas 2 (Andrus, Gallo), (Andrus, Gallo).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, W, 10-12
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|90
|4.01
|Pazos, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.48
|Pagan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.07
|Rzepczynski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.52
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 12-11
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|106
|4.82
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.30
|Bush
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3.35
|Diekman
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|4.76
|Barnette
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.70
|Espino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.40
Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Diekman 2-2. HBP_Leake (Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:08. A_23,083 (48,114).
