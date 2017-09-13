Mariners 8, Rangers 1

|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Motter ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vglbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mddlbrk 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Rbnsn 3b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rua ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|030
|500—8
|Texas
|000
|001
|000—1
E_D.Robinson (2), Valencia (11). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Haniger (21), Choo (20), Andrus (42), D.Robinson (3). HR_Segura (10), Zunino 2 (23). CS_DeShields (8). SF_Valencia (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Leake W,10-12
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Pazos H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rzepczynski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|Perez L,12-11
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Diekman
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Barnette
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Espino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Leake (Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:08. A_23,083 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.