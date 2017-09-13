501.5
Mariners 8, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 11:28 pm 09/13/2017 11:28pm
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 4 2 2 2 DShelds cf 4 0 1 0
Motter ss 0 0 0 0 Choo rf 3 0 1 0
Haniger rf 5 1 2 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 Mazara dh 3 0 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 1 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 Chrinos c 3 0 1 1
Vglbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 2 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 2 Beltre ph 1 0 0 0
Vlencia 1b 4 0 1 1 Mddlbrk 3b 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 2 2 2 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 D.Rbnsn 3b-lf 2 0 1 0
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 Rua ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Seattle 000 030 500—8
Texas 000 001 000—1

E_D.Robinson (2), Valencia (11). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Haniger (21), Choo (20), Andrus (42), D.Robinson (3). HR_Segura (10), Zunino 2 (23). CS_DeShields (8). SF_Valencia (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Leake W,10-12 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5
Pazos H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 1 0
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Perez L,12-11 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 5
Rodriguez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bush 0 1 2 2 1 0
Diekman 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Barnette 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Espino 1 0 0 0 1 1

Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Leake (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:08. A_23,083 (48,114).

