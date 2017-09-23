201.5
Mariners 3, Indians 1

Mariners 3, Indians 1

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 12:46 am 09/23/2017 12:46am
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Jackson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .318
J.Ramirez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .312
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .229
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .230
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Cano 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .286
Cruz dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .288
Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .252
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Totals 28 3 7 2 3 7
Cleveland 001 000 000—1 3 1
Seattle 000 000 102—3 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

E_Bruce (6). LOB_Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B_Jackson (18), Seager (32). HR_Urshela (1), off E.Ramirez; Cruz (36), off C.Allen. RBIs_Urshela (15), Cruz 2 (114). CS_Cruz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Encarnacion); Seattle 2 (Cruz, Seager). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Seattle 1 for 3.

GIDP_Segura, Ruiz.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, J.Ramirez, Santana), (J.Ramirez, Lindor, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 7 5 1 1 3 6 116 4.28
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.48
C.Allen, L, 3-7 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 2.86
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
E.Ramirez 8 3 1 1 0 10 105 4.35
Diaz, W, 4-6 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.41

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:23. A_27,462 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

