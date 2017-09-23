Mariners 3, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Jackson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|J.Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Cano 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|102—3
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
E_Bruce (6). LOB_Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B_Jackson (18), Seager (32). HR_Urshela (1), off E.Ramirez; Cruz (36), off C.Allen. RBIs_Urshela (15), Cruz 2 (114). CS_Cruz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Encarnacion); Seattle 2 (Cruz, Seager). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Seattle 1 for 3.
GIDP_Segura, Ruiz.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, J.Ramirez, Santana), (J.Ramirez, Lindor, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|7
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|116
|4.28
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.48
|C.Allen, L, 3-7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2.86
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Ramirez
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|10
|105
|4.35
|Diaz, W, 4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.41
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:23. A_27,462 (47,476).
