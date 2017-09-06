501.5
Make it 13: Indians beat White Sox 9-4 for 13th straight win

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 12:06 am 09/06/2017 12:06am
Cleveland Indians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, left, greets Jose Ramirez at third after Ramirez's home run off Chicago White Sox's David Holmberg during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Ramirez hit two more homers, Austin Jackson also connected and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Tuesday night for their 13th straight victory, the longest run by a major league team this season.

Danny Salazar got just two outs in his return from right elbow inflammation, but Cleveland’s deep bullpen took over from there. Seven relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings as the Indians moved within one of their franchise-record 14-game win streak last year.

Jackson and Ramirez hit back-to-back homers during Cleveland’s three-run first against David Holmberg (2-4). Ramirez added another solo shot in the second, and the AL Central leaders went ahead to stay on Greg Allen’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the third. Yan Gomes tacked on a three-run shot in the ninth.

