Irma knocks Marlins’ radio broadcast off the air

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 2:31 pm 09/10/2017 02:31pm
ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ radio broadcast is off the air because of technical problems at its flagship station caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Van Horne, in his 17th season with the Marlins and 49th in the major leagues, said 940-AM WINZ in Miami has no feed.

The Marlins’ radio network on MLB.com was using the Atlanta Braves’ feed Sunday. Van Horne watched from the visitors’ press box booth.

“I don’t remember it ever happening where that we couldn’t get on the air at all,” Van Horne told The Associated Press. “We’ve had brief moments where we’d miss a half inning or a couple of batters because of a technical issue but never a whole game wiped out because it can’t be transmitted.”

