Indians star Jose Ramirez out with wrist injury

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 7:49 pm 09/07/2017 07:49pm
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, scores against Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Chicago. The Indians won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star infielder Jose Ramirez is out of Cleveland’s starting lineup Thursday night because of a sore wrist, leaving the Indians without one of their best hitters as they try for a franchise-record 15th straight victory.

Manager Terry Francona said Ramirez aggravated the wrist on a check swing earlier in the series against the Chicago White Sox.

“He felt it last night and I just thought it makes sense to maybe give him a day or two and let the trainers work on him,” Francona said. “They’re not worried about him or anything, not in a bad spot. He’s played a lot, so it might be a day, it might be a day or two. We’ll see.

“It’s been a long trip. We’re going to have a late night tonight and we’re probably going to be mixing and matching anyway, so sometimes it doesn’t make sense to fight it.”

The 24-year-old Ramirez is batting .400 (22 for 55) with seven homers and 10 RBIs in his last 13 games. He has a .305 batting average, 25 homers and 69 RBIs on the season.

