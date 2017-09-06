Indians 5, White Sox 1

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|R.Lrano lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Almnt lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Naquin cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|031—5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
E_Davidson 2 (5). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 11. 2B_Naquin (2). HR_C.Santana (23), Engel (5). SF_Naquin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,14-6
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Chicago
|Lopez L,0-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Infante
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Farquhar
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Covey
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
Infante pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Farquhar pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_13,403 (40,615).
