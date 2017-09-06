Indians 5, White Sox 1

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Hanson 2b 4 0 0 0 Chsnhll rf 5 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 1 0 0 Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 1 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 2 3 2 R.Lrano lf 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 G.Allen pr-lf 1 1 0 1 K.Smith c 3 0 1 0 A.Almnt lf 3 0 1 0 Sladino ss 3 0 0 0 B.Zmmer pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 1 Naquin cf 2 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 1 Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 28 1 3 1

Cleveland 000 100 031—5 Chicago 000 000 001—1

E_Davidson 2 (5). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 11. 2B_Naquin (2). HR_C.Santana (23), Engel (5). SF_Naquin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco W,14-6 9 3 1 1 0 9 Chicago Lopez L,0-3 6 6 1 1 2 2 Infante 1 0 1 1 1 0 Farquhar 0 2 2 2 2 0 Covey 2 0 1 1 2 2

Infante pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Farquhar pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_13,403 (40,615).

