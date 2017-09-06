Indians 5, White Sox 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Chisenhall rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Ramirez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .309 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .253 Santana 1b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .262 Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .260 1-Allen pr-lf 1 1 0 1 0 0 .214 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228 2-Zimmer pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Naquin cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .222 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Perez c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .219 Totals 35 5 8 5 7 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hanson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Sanchez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Garcia rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Liriano lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Davidson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Engel cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .170 Totals 28 1 3 1 0 9

Cleveland 000 100 031—5 8 0 Chicago 000 000 001—1 3 2

1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Almonte in the 8th.

E_Davidson 2 (5). LOB_Cleveland 11. 2B_Naquin (2). HR_Santana (23), off Farquhar; Engel (5), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana 2 (75), Naquin (1), Perez (33), Allen (3), Engel (15). SF_Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Lindor 3, Chisenhall 2, Santana 2, Diaz). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 11; .

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Lindor, Delmonico, Saladino.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Santana), (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Chicago 1 (Covey, Smith, Davidson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 14-6 9 3 1 1 0 9 97 3.53 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-3 6 6 1 1 2 2 102 4.84 Infante 1 0 1 1 1 0 20 3.55 Farquhar 0 2 2 2 2 0 18 4.35 Covey 2 0 1 1 2 2 28 8.25

Infante pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Farquhar pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farquhar 1-1, Covey 3-0. WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_13,403 (40,615).

