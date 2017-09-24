201.5
Indians 4, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 7:15 pm 09/24/2017 07:15pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Jackson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Ramirez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .317
Encarnacion 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .254
Bruce dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Kipnis cf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .233
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Almonte rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Totals 35 4 9 4 0 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .278
Haniger rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .251
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Heredia cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249
Motter ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .202
a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Totals 34 2 6 2 2 14
Cleveland 000 201 010—4 9 2
Seattle 000 020 000—2 6 1

a-struck out for Motter in the 9th.

E_Lindor (10), Urshela (4), Gamel (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Encarnacion 2 (19), Kipnis (24), Cruz (28). HR_Ramirez (29), off Leake; Gamel (11), off Kluber. RBIs_Ramirez (81), Encarnacion (99), Kipnis 2 (33), Gamel 2 (58). SB_Ramirez (16). SF_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Jackson 2, Perez, Almonte); Seattle 1 (Haniger). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 8; Seattle 0 for 2.

LIDP_Alonso.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Encarnacion, Jackson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 18-4 7 6 2 0 2 10 108 2.27
Shaw, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.24
C.Allen, S, 29-33 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.81
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 10-13 6 2-3 7 3 3 0 5 106 3.92
Simmons 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 1.35
Pazos 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.54
Vincent 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.86
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Simmons 2-0, Pazos 1-1, Vincent 1-0. HBP_Leake (Lindor). WP_Simmons, Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_23,695 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

