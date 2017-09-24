Indians 4, Mariners 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Jackson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Bruce dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.251
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Motter ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|2
|14
|Cleveland
|000
|201
|010—4
|9
|2
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Motter in the 9th.
E_Lindor (10), Urshela (4), Gamel (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Encarnacion 2 (19), Kipnis (24), Cruz (28). HR_Ramirez (29), off Leake; Gamel (11), off Kluber. RBIs_Ramirez (81), Encarnacion (99), Kipnis 2 (33), Gamel 2 (58). SB_Ramirez (16). SF_Kipnis.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Jackson 2, Perez, Almonte); Seattle 1 (Haniger). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 8; Seattle 0 for 2.
LIDP_Alonso.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Encarnacion, Jackson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 18-4
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|10
|108
|2.27
|Shaw, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.24
|C.Allen, S, 29-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.81
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 10-13
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|106
|3.92
|Simmons
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.35
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.54
|Vincent
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.86
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Simmons 2-0, Pazos 1-1, Vincent 1-0. HBP_Leake (Lindor). WP_Simmons, Kluber.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:50. A_23,695 (47,476).
