Indians 4, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 7:14 pm 09/24/2017 07:14pm
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 2
A.Jcksn lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 2 0
Jose.Rm 2b 4 2 2 1 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Bruce dh 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 1 0 0
A.Almnt rf 4 0 1 0 Motter ss 3 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 2 6 2
Cleveland 000 201 010—4
Seattle 000 020 000—2

E_Gamel (5), Lindor (10), Urshela (4). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Encarnacion 2 (19), Kipnis (24), Cruz (28). HR_Jose.Ramirez (29), Gamel (11). SB_Jose.Ramirez (16). SF_Kipnis (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,18-4 7 6 2 0 2 10
Shaw H,25 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allen S,29-33 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Leake L,10-13 6 2-3 7 3 3 0 5
Simmons 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Pazos 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Vincent 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Leake (Lindor). WP_Simmons, Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_23,695 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

