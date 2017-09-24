Indians 4, Mariners 2

|Cleveland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Jcksn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Almnt rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Motter ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|201
|010—4
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000—2
E_Gamel (5), Lindor (10), Urshela (4). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Encarnacion 2 (19), Kipnis (24), Cruz (28). HR_Jose.Ramirez (29), Gamel (11). SB_Jose.Ramirez (16). SF_Kipnis (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,18-4
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Shaw H,25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen S,29-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Leake L,10-13
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Simmons
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Leake (Lindor). WP_Simmons, Kluber.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:50. A_23,695 (47,476).
