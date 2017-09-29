Indians 10, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Jcksn lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela pr-2b-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lrano lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejia ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|G.Allen pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|9
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|Cleveland
|064
|000
|00x—10
E_Ti.Anderson (28). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Jose.Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion (20), Kipnis (25), Y.Diaz (7). HR_Y.Sanchez (12), Bruce (36). SB_Kipnis (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Pelfrey L,3-12
|2
|2-3
|6
|10
|7
|6
|2
|Holmberg
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Beck
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,17-9
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Smith
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shaw
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Holmberg (Kipnis). WP_Allen, Fry.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:57. A_26,983 (35,051).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.