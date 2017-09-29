Indians 10, White Sox 1

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 2 2 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Sladino 1b 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 2 3 2 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Urshela pr-2b-1b 1 0 0 0 R.Lrano lf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 3 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia ph-dh 1 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 3 1 1 2 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 Naquin pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 2 2 1 0 G.Allen pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 1 R.Perez c 3 1 0 0 Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 33 10 9 9

Chicago 000 100 000— 1 Cleveland 064 000 00x—10

E_Ti.Anderson (28). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Jose.Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion (20), Kipnis (25), Y.Diaz (7). HR_Y.Sanchez (12), Bruce (36). SB_Kipnis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Pelfrey L,3-12 2 2-3 6 10 7 6 2 Holmberg 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 1 Beck 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cleveland Bauer W,17-9 6 4 1 1 0 7 Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Allen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Shaw 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Miller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Holmberg (Kipnis). WP_Allen, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:57. A_26,983 (35,051).

