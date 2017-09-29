201.5
Indians 10, White Sox 1

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 10:20 pm 09/29/2017 10:20pm
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 2 2 1
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Sladino 1b 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 2 3 2
Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Urshela pr-2b-1b 1 0 0 0
R.Lrano lf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 3
A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia ph-dh 1 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 3 1 1 2
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 Naquin pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 2 2 1 0
G.Allen pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 1
R.Perez c 3 1 0 0
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 33 10 9 9
Chicago 000 100 000— 1
Cleveland 064 000 00x—10

E_Ti.Anderson (28). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Jose.Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion (20), Kipnis (25), Y.Diaz (7). HR_Y.Sanchez (12), Bruce (36). SB_Kipnis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Pelfrey L,3-12 2 2-3 6 10 7 6 2
Holmberg 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 1
Beck 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Bauer W,17-9 6 4 1 1 0 7
Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Allen 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Shaw 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Holmberg (Kipnis). WP_Allen, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:57. A_26,983 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

