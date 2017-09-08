Goldschmidt takes BP, infield, but out of lineup again

501.5
By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 7:59 pm 09/08/2017 07:59pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt was held out of Arizona’s lineup for the fifth game in a row Friday night even though he says he feels good and could play.

Instead, manager Torey Lovullo had Goldschmidt go through a normal pregame routine of batting and infield practice, then report back on how he feels.

Goldschmidt was sidelined when he felt stiffness in his right elbow. The Diamondbacks say an MRI showed no structural damage.

Lovullo said that depending on how Goldschmidt felt, he might be available to pinch hit.

The Diamondbacks have done just fine without their star first baseman. They have won a club-record 13 straight games going into Friday night’s game against San Diego.

