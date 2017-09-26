201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 9, Diamondbacks 2

Giants 9, Diamondbacks 2

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 1:00 am 09/26/2017 01:00am
Share
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pence rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .260
Panik 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .287
Span cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Posey 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .315
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .248
Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .207
1-Tomlinson pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259
Parker lf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .250
Hundley c 3 2 2 4 1 0 .252
Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Cueto p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .091
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Williamson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 36 9 11 8 4 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blanco lf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .237
Negron ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .150
Drury 2b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .267
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .125
Fuentes cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .244
Rosales 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Hazelbaker rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .333
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Vargas ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Totals 31 2 7 2 3 9
San Francisco 000 510 030—9 11 0
Arizona 101 000 000—2 7 4

a-struck out for Bracho in the 5th. b-struck out for Law in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barrett in the 8th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.

E_Walker (1), Fuentes (2), Godley (3), Barrett (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Parker 2 (11), Drury (36). 3B_Hazelbaker (2). HR_Hundley (9), off Godley; Pence (13), off Godley. RBIs_Pence (65), Panik (51), Sandoval (26), Parker (22), Hundley 4 (34), Drury 2 (62). SB_Blanco (12). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Hundley, Cueto); Arizona 3 (Fuentes 2, Murphy). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 14; Arizona 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Panik. LIDP_Murphy. FIDP_Panik. GIDP_Crawford, Sandoval, Rosales, Murphy.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Sandoval), (Sandoval, Panik, Posey), (Sandoval, Panik, Posey); Arizona 3 (Drury, Negron, Walker), (Negron, Vargas, Walker), (Rosales, Hazelbaker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 8-8 6 5 2 2 2 8 102 4.43
Osich 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.31
Law 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.11
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.05
Suarez 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.40
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 8-9 4 1-3 8 6 5 3 5 84 3.40
Bracho 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40
Banda 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.35
Barrett 1 2 3 1 1 1 28 5.40
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.40

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Bracho 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Walker). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:09. A_22,813 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest