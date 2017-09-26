Giants 9, Diamondbacks 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pence rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Span cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Posey 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|1-Tomlinson pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Parker lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Hundley c
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.252
|Federowicz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Cueto p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williamson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|8
|4
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Negron ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Fuentes cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rosales 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hazelbaker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Vargas ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|510
|030—9
|11
|0
|Arizona
|101
|000
|000—2
|7
|4
a-struck out for Bracho in the 5th. b-struck out for Law in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barrett in the 8th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.
E_Walker (1), Fuentes (2), Godley (3), Barrett (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Parker 2 (11), Drury (36). 3B_Hazelbaker (2). HR_Hundley (9), off Godley; Pence (13), off Godley. RBIs_Pence (65), Panik (51), Sandoval (26), Parker (22), Hundley 4 (34), Drury 2 (62). SB_Blanco (12). SF_Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Hundley, Cueto); Arizona 3 (Fuentes 2, Murphy). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 14; Arizona 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Panik. LIDP_Murphy. FIDP_Panik. GIDP_Crawford, Sandoval, Rosales, Murphy.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Sandoval), (Sandoval, Panik, Posey), (Sandoval, Panik, Posey); Arizona 3 (Drury, Negron, Walker), (Negron, Vargas, Walker), (Rosales, Hazelbaker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 8-8
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|102
|4.43
|Osich
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.31
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.11
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.05
|Suarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.40
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 8-9
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|3
|5
|84
|3.40
|Bracho
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.40
|Banda
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.35
|Barrett
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|28
|5.40
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.40
Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Bracho 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Walker). WP_Godley.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:09. A_22,813 (48,633).
