Giants 9, Diamondbacks 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pence rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .260 Panik 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .287 Span cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Posey 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .315 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .248 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .207 1-Tomlinson pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Parker lf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .250 Hundley c 3 2 2 4 1 0 .252 Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Cueto p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .091 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williamson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 9 11 8 4 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blanco lf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .237 Negron ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .150 Drury 2b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .267 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .125 Fuentes cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .244 Rosales 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Hazelbaker rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .333 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Vargas ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Totals 31 2 7 2 3 9

San Francisco 000 510 030—9 11 0 Arizona 101 000 000—2 7 4

a-struck out for Bracho in the 5th. b-struck out for Law in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barrett in the 8th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.

E_Walker (1), Fuentes (2), Godley (3), Barrett (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Parker 2 (11), Drury (36). 3B_Hazelbaker (2). HR_Hundley (9), off Godley; Pence (13), off Godley. RBIs_Pence (65), Panik (51), Sandoval (26), Parker (22), Hundley 4 (34), Drury 2 (62). SB_Blanco (12). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Hundley, Cueto); Arizona 3 (Fuentes 2, Murphy). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 14; Arizona 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Panik. LIDP_Murphy. FIDP_Panik. GIDP_Crawford, Sandoval, Rosales, Murphy.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Sandoval), (Sandoval, Panik, Posey), (Sandoval, Panik, Posey); Arizona 3 (Drury, Negron, Walker), (Negron, Vargas, Walker), (Rosales, Hazelbaker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 8-8 6 5 2 2 2 8 102 4.43 Osich 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.31 Law 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.11 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.05 Suarez 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.40 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 8-9 4 1-3 8 6 5 3 5 84 3.40 Bracho 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40 Banda 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.35 Barrett 1 2 3 1 1 1 28 5.40 McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.40

Osich pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Bracho 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Walker). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:09. A_22,813 (48,633).

