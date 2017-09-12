501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 8, Dodgers 6

Giants 8, Dodgers 6

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 5:35 am 09/12/2017 05:35am
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208
c-K.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Ethier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .308
Turner 3b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .327
Bellinger cf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Puig rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .258
Gonzalez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Grandal c 2 1 0 0 3 1 .248
1-Thompson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Utley 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
a-Forsythe ph-2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .228
Maeda p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .135
b-Taylor ph-cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .298
Totals 36 6 8 6 8 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pence rf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .252
Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Span cf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .268
Posey 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .321
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Parker lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandoval 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-G.Hernandez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Hundley c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .257
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blach p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Jones ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .185
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Tomlinson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Totals 34 8 12 8 2 8
Los Angeles 000 411 000—6 8 0
San Francisco 211 021 10x—8 12 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Utley in the 2nd. b-singled for Maeda in the 4th. c-flied out for Granderson in the 4th. d-walked for Crick in the 5th. e-grounded out for Cingrani in the 6th. f-struck out for Law in the 6th. g-struck out for Baez in the 7th. h-flied out for Gearrin in the 7th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

E_Crawford (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Francisco 5. 2B_Turner (29), Posey (29). 3B_Pence (4). HR_Puig (25), off Crick; Span (12), off Maeda; Parker (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Seager 2 (67), Turner (66), Puig (66), Forsythe (30), Taylor (67), Pence (59), Panik (49), Span 3 (41), Posey 2 (61), Parker (19). SB_Seager (4). S_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Puig, Forsythe, Ethier); San Francisco 3 (Panik, Hundley, G.Hernandez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Francisco 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Panik, Parker, Crawford 2. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Seager, Gonzalez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 3 4 4 4 0 4 47 4.21
Avilan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.89
Ravin 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 12 5.17
Cingrani 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 4.70
Baez, L, 3-5 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 2.64
Watson 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.65
Fields 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.94
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stratton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.07
Blach 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 0 62 4.93
Crick 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 22 3.54
Law, W, 4-1 1 1 1 1 2 1 20 5.45
Okert, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.46
Gearrin, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.18
Strickland, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.85
Dyson, S, 13-18 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.84

Ravin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ravin 1-0, Cingrani 2-2, Fields 1-0, Crick 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:22. A_40,409 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
