Giants 8, Dodgers 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|c-K.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Ethier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.327
|Bellinger cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Puig rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.248
|1-Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Utley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Forsythe ph-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|b-Taylor ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|8
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pence rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Span cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.268
|Posey 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Parker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|h-G.Hernandez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blach p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jones ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Tomlinson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|411
|000—6
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|211
|021
|10x—8
|12
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Utley in the 2nd. b-singled for Maeda in the 4th. c-flied out for Granderson in the 4th. d-walked for Crick in the 5th. e-grounded out for Cingrani in the 6th. f-struck out for Law in the 6th. g-struck out for Baez in the 7th. h-flied out for Gearrin in the 7th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.
E_Crawford (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Francisco 5. 2B_Turner (29), Posey (29). 3B_Pence (4). HR_Puig (25), off Crick; Span (12), off Maeda; Parker (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Seager 2 (67), Turner (66), Puig (66), Forsythe (30), Taylor (67), Pence (59), Panik (49), Span 3 (41), Posey 2 (61), Parker (19). SB_Seager (4). S_Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Puig, Forsythe, Ethier); San Francisco 3 (Panik, Hundley, G.Hernandez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Francisco 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Panik, Parker, Crawford 2. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Seager, Gonzalez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|47
|4.21
|Avilan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.89
|Ravin
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|12
|5.17
|Cingrani
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.70
|Baez, L, 3-5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.64
|Watson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.65
|Fields
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.94
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.07
|Blach
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|0
|62
|4.93
|Crick
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|3.54
|Law, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|5.45
|Okert, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.46
|Gearrin, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.18
|Strickland, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.85
|Dyson, S, 13-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.84
Ravin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ravin 1-0, Cingrani 2-2, Fields 1-0, Crick 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:22. A_40,409 (41,915).
