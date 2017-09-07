501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 11, Rockies 3

Giants 11, Rockies 3

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 12:26 am 09/07/2017 12:26am
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 6 2 2 3 0 0 .258
Panik 2b 6 3 5 2 0 1 .285
Pence rf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .252
Hundley c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .258
Crawford ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .247
Slater lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .286
Tomlinson 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .263
Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .198
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .079
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Williamson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Calixte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 44 11 17 11 3 10
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .340
h-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316
Gonzalez rf 2 1 2 1 1 0 .247
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Parra lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .331
Desmond 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237
d-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Amarista ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
e-Murphy ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .043
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 11
San Francisco 200 302 121—11 17 1
Colorado 000 010 110— 3 8 1

a-struck out for Estevez in the 5th. b-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. c-homered for Crick in the 7th. d-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. e-lined out for Hoffman in the 7th. f-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th. g-struck out for Carle in the 9th. h-grounded out for Blackmon in the 9th.

E_Jones (4), Arenado (7). LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 7. 2B_Panik 2 (25), Jones (5), Blackmon (30), Gonzalez (27), Story (24). HR_Williamson (2), off Hoffman; Hundley (7), off Carle; Blackmon (34), off Okert. RBIs_Hernandez 3 (22), Panik 2 (48), Hundley 2 (27), Crawford (69), Slater 2 (15), Williamson (5), Blackmon (87), Gonzalez (46), Parra (65). SF_Parra. S_Cueto.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Pence, Hundley, Slater 3, Tomlinson); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Wolters 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 15; Colorado 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pence, Arenado.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 7-7 5 5 1 1 1 7 96 4.43
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.38
Okert 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 7.04
Gearrin 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 19 2.24
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.08
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 11-10 3 1-3 7 5 3 2 4 74 3.99
Estevez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 6.12
Hoffman 2 4 3 3 1 2 35 5.48
Carle 2 5 3 3 0 3 42 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Gonzalez). WP_Cueto. PB_Wolters (7).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:32. A_26,674 (50,398).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

