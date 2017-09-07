Giants 11, Rockies 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Panik 2b
|6
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Hundley c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Slater lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Tomlinson 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Williamson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Calixte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|44
|11
|17
|11
|3
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.340
|h-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|d-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Amarista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|e-Murphy ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|11
|San Francisco
|200
|302
|121—11
|17
|1
|Colorado
|000
|010
|110—
|3
|8
|1
a-struck out for Estevez in the 5th. b-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. c-homered for Crick in the 7th. d-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. e-lined out for Hoffman in the 7th. f-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th. g-struck out for Carle in the 9th. h-grounded out for Blackmon in the 9th.
E_Jones (4), Arenado (7). LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 7. 2B_Panik 2 (25), Jones (5), Blackmon (30), Gonzalez (27), Story (24). HR_Williamson (2), off Hoffman; Hundley (7), off Carle; Blackmon (34), off Okert. RBIs_Hernandez 3 (22), Panik 2 (48), Hundley 2 (27), Crawford (69), Slater 2 (15), Williamson (5), Blackmon (87), Gonzalez (46), Parra (65). SF_Parra. S_Cueto.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Pence, Hundley, Slater 3, Tomlinson); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Wolters 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 15; Colorado 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pence, Arenado.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 7-7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|96
|4.43
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.38
|Okert
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|7.04
|Gearrin
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.24
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.08
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 11-10
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|3
|2
|4
|74
|3.99
|Estevez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.12
|Hoffman
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|35
|5.48
|Carle
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|42
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Gonzalez). WP_Cueto. PB_Wolters (7).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:32. A_26,674 (50,398).
