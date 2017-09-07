Giants 11, Rockies 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 6 2 2 3 0 0 .258 Panik 2b 6 3 5 2 0 1 .285 Pence rf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .252 Hundley c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .258 Crawford ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .247 Slater lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .286 Tomlinson 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .263 Jones 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .198 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .079 b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Williamson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .238 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Calixte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 44 11 17 11 3 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .340 h-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Gonzalez rf 2 1 2 1 1 0 .247 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Parra lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .331 Desmond 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237 d-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Amarista ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 e-Murphy ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .043 Totals 34 3 8 3 1 11

San Francisco 200 302 121—11 17 1 Colorado 000 010 110— 3 8 1

a-struck out for Estevez in the 5th. b-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. c-homered for Crick in the 7th. d-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. e-lined out for Hoffman in the 7th. f-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th. g-struck out for Carle in the 9th. h-grounded out for Blackmon in the 9th.

E_Jones (4), Arenado (7). LOB_San Francisco 10, Colorado 7. 2B_Panik 2 (25), Jones (5), Blackmon (30), Gonzalez (27), Story (24). HR_Williamson (2), off Hoffman; Hundley (7), off Carle; Blackmon (34), off Okert. RBIs_Hernandez 3 (22), Panik 2 (48), Hundley 2 (27), Crawford (69), Slater 2 (15), Williamson (5), Blackmon (87), Gonzalez (46), Parra (65). SF_Parra. S_Cueto.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Pence, Hundley, Slater 3, Tomlinson); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Wolters 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 15; Colorado 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pence, Arenado.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 7-7 5 5 1 1 1 7 96 4.43 Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.38 Okert 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 7.04 Gearrin 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 19 2.24 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.08 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 11-10 3 1-3 7 5 3 2 4 74 3.99 Estevez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 6.12 Hoffman 2 4 3 3 1 2 35 5.48 Carle 2 5 3 3 0 3 42 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Gonzalez). WP_Cueto. PB_Wolters (7).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:32. A_26,674 (50,398).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.