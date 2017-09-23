Gattis, Morton help Astros win 6-2, Angels lose 6th in row

HOUSTON (AP) — Evan Gattis hit a three-run homer to back a solid start by Charlie Morton and the Houston Astros further dampened the AL wild-card hopes of the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-2 win Saturday.

Justin Upton hit two home runs for the Angels, who matched a season worst with their sixth straight loss. Los Angeles began the day 3 ½ games behind Minnesota for the second wild-card spot.

Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs a day after his 23rd birthday as the AL West champion Astros won for the seventh time in eight games.

The Astros led 1-0 in the fifth inning when they got things going with two outs. Eduardo Paredes plunked Alex Bregman, Marwin Gonzalez singled, Correa hit an RBI double and Gattis sent his towering homer to the train tracks atop the left field wall.

Morton (13-7) yielded four hits and one run in seven innings for his second straight win.

Bud Norris (2-6) allowed three hits and one run in 3 1/3 innings.

