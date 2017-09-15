501.5
Friday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 8:19 am 09/15/2017 08:19am
All Times EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top 25

No. 22 South Florida vs. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Miami at Milwaukee, Wis., 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

